Learning briefs 12-23-18

Murray State University recently announced the Fall 2018 Dean's List. Area students honored include:
Anna, Illinois: Ryley McKenzie Kimmel
Cape Girardeau: Abigail L Breite, Korie Brewer, David Michael Carman, Richard Blake Hagedorn, Griffin Simpson King, Jake G Powderly, Lauren Elizabeth Powderly, Hannah Nicole Trautman, Emily P Weber
Jackson: Aaron Michael Voshage, Grace Meredith Whiteside, Jamia B Glenn, Joshua Phillip Barber, Kyle Samuel Kester, Megan Taylor Clippard, Nathan Randall Hartmann, Qmond Marquez Woods, Taylor Renae Stinson-Tanner
Marble Hill, Missouri: Emma Louise Cook, Sarah Kay Bristow
Perryville, Missouri: Miranda Nicole Brewer
