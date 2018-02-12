All sections
December 1, 2018
Learning briefs 12-2-18
Local student included in Who's Who

The 2018 edition of Who's Who Among Students in American Universities and Colleges will include Abigail Breite of Cape Girardeau, a student at Murray State University in Kentucky.

Campus nominating committees and editors of the annual directory choose students based on their academic achievement, service to the community, leadership in extracurricular activities and potential for continued success.

Breite is the daughter of Rev. Douglas and Christine Breite, and is majoring in nursing. She is involved in Sigma Theta Tau International Honor Society of Nursing, Lee Clark Residential College Front Desk Supervisor, Lee Clark Residential College Council Secretary, Great Beginnings Leader for freshmen, Dr. J. David Wilson Residence Life Staff Member of the Year, and Lee Clark Residential College Council Outstanding Member of the Year.

She expects to graduate in May 2019.

