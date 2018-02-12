Learning briefs 12-2-18

Campus nominating committees and editors of the annual directory choose students based on their academic achievement, service to the community, leadership in extracurricular activities and potential for continued success.

Breite is the daughter of Rev. Douglas and Christine Breite, and is majoring in nursing. She is involved in Sigma Theta Tau International Honor Society of Nursing, Lee Clark Residential College Front Desk Supervisor, Lee Clark Residential College Council Secretary, Great Beginnings Leader for freshmen, Dr. J. David Wilson Residence Life Staff Member of the Year, and Lee Clark Residential College Council Outstanding Member of the Year.

She expects to graduate in May 2019.