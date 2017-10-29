Learning briefs 10-29-17

Culver-Stockton admitted the following students for fall 2018.
Victor Lanzotti of Cape Girardeau was awarded the Wildcat academic scholarship.
Tommy Robinson of Jackson, Brittany Coonts of Cape Girardeau and Cesar Fraire of Benton, Missouri, were awarded the President academic scholarship.
Weston Barker of Cape Girareau was awarded the Promise academic scholarship.
-- From staff report
