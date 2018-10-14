Learning briefs 10-14-18

Commended student named

Hannah Dodson, a senior at Notre Dame Regional High School, was recently named a Commended Student in the 2019 National Merit Scholarship program, according to a recent news release.

Dodson is the daughter of Dr. Rob and Heather Dodson of Cape Girardeau. She is on the girls' volleyball team and manages the boys' volleyball team. She is a member of the National Honor Society, National Art Honor Society, National Spanish Honor Society and Future Business Leaders of America.

Approximately 34,000 Commended Students throughout the nation are being recognized for their exceptional academic promise, the release stated. Although they will not continue in the 2019 competition for National Merit Scholarship awards, Commended Students placed among the top 50,000 scorers of more than 1.6 million students who entered the 2019 competition by taking the 2017 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQTÂ®).

Dean's list announced

State Technical College of Missouri at Linn recently announced the summer 2018 dean's list. Area students honored include:

Jackson: Adam Proffer