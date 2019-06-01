Learning briefs 1-6-19

Various colleges and universities announced dean's list for the fall 2018 semester.

CONWAY, SC -- The following student was named to Coastal Carolina University's fall 2018 Dean's List.

Oran, Missouri: Colten Winter

NASHVILLE, TN -- The following students were named to Belmont University's fall 2018 Dean's List.

Cape Girardeau: Hogan Coad, Evan Unterreiner

Frohna, Missouri: Tabitha Petzoldt

Jackson: Chloe Kasten

JACKSON, TN -- The following students were named to Union University's fall 2018 Dean's List.