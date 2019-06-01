Learning briefs 1-6-19

Various colleges and universities announced dean's list for the fall 2018 semester.
CONWAY, SC -- The following student was named to Coastal Carolina University's fall 2018 Dean's List.
Oran, Missouri: Colten Winter
NASHVILLE, TN -- The following students were named to Belmont University's fall 2018 Dean's List.
Cape Girardeau: Hogan Coad, Evan Unterreiner
Frohna, Missouri: Tabitha Petzoldt
Jackson: Chloe Kasten
JACKSON, TN -- The following students were named to Union University's fall 2018 Dean's List.
Cape Girardeau: Jordan Meadors
Perryville, Missouri: Johnna Wade
ATCHISON, KS -- The following sutdents were named to Benedictine College's fall 2018 Dean's List.
Cape Girardeau: Conrad Criddle
Perryville, Missouri: Ericha Mueller
COLUMBIA, MO. -- The following students were named to the Columbia College fall 2018 Dean's List.
Cape Girardeau: Raegan Wieser
Delta: Jessie Gartman