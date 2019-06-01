All sections
January 5, 2019

Learning briefs 1-6-19

Various colleges and universities announced dean's list for the fall 2018 semester.

CONWAY, SC -- The following student was named to Coastal Carolina University's fall 2018 Dean's List.

Oran, Missouri: Colten Winter

NASHVILLE, TN -- The following students were named to Belmont University's fall 2018 Dean's List.

Cape Girardeau: Hogan Coad, Evan Unterreiner

Frohna, Missouri: Tabitha Petzoldt

Jackson: Chloe Kasten

JACKSON, TN -- The following students were named to Union University's fall 2018 Dean's List.

Cape Girardeau: Jordan Meadors

Perryville, Missouri: Johnna Wade

ATCHISON, KS -- The following sutdents were named to Benedictine College's fall 2018 Dean's List.

Cape Girardeau: Conrad Criddle

Perryville, Missouri: Ericha Mueller

COLUMBIA, MO. -- The following students were named to the Columbia College fall 2018 Dean's List.

Cape Girardeau: Raegan Wieser

Delta: Jessie Gartman

Community
