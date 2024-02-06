Learning briefs 1-28-18

The following students were named to the dean's list for fall 2017 at Central Methodist University in Fayette, Missouri.

Chelsea Seyer of Oak Ridge

Sarah Wibbenmeyer, Catherine Dovin, Christain Baker, Gina Crabtree, Emily Lawrence of Jackson

Julie Wisdom, Peyton Besand, Joshua Hunt, Brianna Boland, Hannah Hoehn, Amber Niccum of Perryville, Missouri

Abby Addleman, Casey Vaughn, Trey Biggs, Lauren Kitchen, Jessica Mays, Marissa Rousseau, Crystal Shepard of Cape Girardeau

Austin Bucher and Caitlyn Landewee of Leopold, Missouri

Anne Ziegler of Kelso, Missouri

John Backfisch of Zalma, Missouri

Aimee Eftink of Oran, Missouri

Lauren LeGrand of Commerce, Missouri

Kelly Marchewa of Scott City

Adam Mitchell and Rachael Young of Sedgewickville, Missouri

Ethan Siemer of Friedheim, Missouri

Luke Schlichting of Perryville, Missouri, earned a perfect 4.0 grade-point average for the fall 2017 semester at McKendree University in Lebanon, Illinois.

Scholarships awarded

The following students have been awarded scholarships to attend Southeast Missouri State University for the 2018-2019 academic year.