Learning briefs 1-28-18

Dean's lists
- Lydia Cook of Perryville, Missouri, was named to the fall 2017 honors list at Concordia University, Seward, Nebraska.
The following students were named to the president's list for fall 2017 at Truman State University in Kirksville, Missouri.
- Clara Ollinger of Bloomfield, Missouri
- Emily Buerck, Elizabeth Hosler, Kadison Orenstein, Katie Richmond and Noah Smentkowski of Cape Girardeau
- Brock Hammers, Olivia Klaus, Wyatt Mansell, Lillian Schell and Andrew Zieba of Jackson
- Allison Kester of Millersville
- Katherine Mattingly and Jonathan Mueller of Perryville, Missouri
The following students were named to the dean's list for fall 2017 at Central Methodist University in Fayette, Missouri.
- Chelsea Seyer of Oak Ridge
- Sarah Wibbenmeyer, Catherine Dovin, Christain Baker, Gina Crabtree, Emily Lawrence of Jackson
- Julie Wisdom, Peyton Besand, Joshua Hunt, Brianna Boland, Hannah Hoehn, Amber Niccum of Perryville, Missouri
- Abby Addleman, Casey Vaughn, Trey Biggs, Lauren Kitchen, Jessica Mays, Marissa Rousseau, Crystal Shepard of Cape Girardeau
- Austin Bucher and Caitlyn Landewee of Leopold, Missouri
- Anne Ziegler of Kelso, Missouri
- John Backfisch of Zalma, Missouri
- Aimee Eftink of Oran, Missouri
- Lauren LeGrand of Commerce, Missouri
- Kelly Marchewa of Scott City
- Adam Mitchell and Rachael Young of Sedgewickville, Missouri
- Ethan Siemer of Friedheim, Missouri
- Luke Schlichting of Perryville, Missouri, earned a perfect 4.0 grade-point average for the fall 2017 semester at McKendree University in Lebanon, Illinois.
Scholarships awarded
The following students have been awarded scholarships to attend Southeast Missouri State University for the 2018-2019 academic year.
- Caleb Farrow of Cape Girardeau has received the University Scholarship. Farrow is the son of Chris and Jackie Farrow of Cape Girardeau, and will be a 2018 graduate of Notre Dame Regional High School.
- Madison Villagrana of Jackson has received the Regents' Scholarship. Villagrana is the daughter of Samuel and Dawn Villagrana of Jackson, and will be a 2018 graduate of a home school program.
- Mary Knutson of Chaffee, Missouri, has received the University Scholarship. Knutson is the daughter of Chris and Diana Knutson of Chaffee, Missouri, and will be a 2018 graduate of Chaffee High School.
- Gavin Harrell of Jackson has received the Regents' Scholarship. Harrell is the son of Jonathan and Monica Jones of Jackson, and will be a 2018 graduate of Jackson High School.
- Gabrielle McClanahan of Jackson has received the Residence Life Leadership Award. McClanahan is the daughter of Brian McClanahan of Jackson and Tara McClanahan. She will be a 2018 graduate of Jackson High School.
- Grace Powderly of Cape Girardeau has received the Governor's Scholarship and Governor's Housing Scholarship. Powderly is the daughter of Greg and Shelly Powderly of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, and will be a 2018 graduate of Notre Dame Regional High School.
- Alexander Eftink of Chaffee, Missouri, has received the Regents' Scholarship. Eftink is the son of Keith and Julie Eftink of Chaffee, Missouri, and will be a 2018 graduate of Notre Dame Regional High School.
- Tyler Bruns of Cape Girardeau has received the Regents' Scholarship. Bruns is the son of Alan and Danna Bruns of Cape Girardeau, and will be a 2018 graduate of Notre Dame Regional High School.
- Warren Kelley of Jackson has received the Regents' Scholarship. Kelley is the son of Charles and Angie Kelley of Jackson, and will be a 2018 graduate of Jackson High School.
- Kiara Lehmann of Jackson has received the Residence Life Leadership Award. Lehmann is the daughter of Chad Lehmann of Marble Hill, Missouri, and Julie and Nathan Hoffman of Jackson. She will be a 2018 graduate of Jackson High School.