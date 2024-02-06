All sections
FeaturesJanuary 26, 2019

Learning briefs 1-27-19

LEABNON, Ill. -- The following students were named to the McKendree University president's list for fall 2018. Cape Girardeau: Caitlyn Tinsley Perryville, Missouri: Matthew Moran The following students were named to the McKendree University dean's list for fall 2018...

LEABNON, Ill. -- The following students were named to the McKendree University president's list for fall 2018.

Cape Girardeau: Caitlyn Tinsley

Perryville, Missouri: Matthew Moran

The following students were named to the McKendree University dean's list for fall 2018.

Anna, Illinois: Elle Basler

Jonesboro, Illinois: Aliah Delgado

Perryville, Missouri: Luke Schlichting

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. -- The following students were named to Austin Peay State University's dean's list for fall 2018.

Anna, Illinois: Megan Hall

Perryville, Missouri: Jacklyn Verseman

Community
