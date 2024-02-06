Learning briefs 1-27-19

LEABNON, Ill. -- The following students were named to the McKendree University president's list for fall 2018.
Cape Girardeau: Caitlyn Tinsley
Perryville, Missouri: Matthew Moran
The following students were named to the McKendree University dean's list for fall 2018.
Anna, Illinois: Elle Basler
Jonesboro, Illinois: Aliah Delgado
Perryville, Missouri: Luke Schlichting
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. -- The following students were named to Austin Peay State University's dean's list for fall 2018.
Anna, Illinois: Megan Hall
Perryville, Missouri: Jacklyn Verseman
