Learning briefs 1-26-20

Endowed scholarship established

The Shvetha and Adam Gohn International Student Endowed Scholarship has been established through the Southeast Missouri University Foundation.

The Gohns, Cape Girardeau residents and Southeast graduates, made a $10,000 gift to establish the award.

The renewable scholarship will be awarded to an international student. A minimum 3.5 grade point average is required, and the University Scholarship Committee will select the recipient.

Students named to dean's lists

Laurel Mueller of Jackson was named to the University of Kentucky (Lexington) College of Arts & Sciences dean's list for Fall 2019.

Kirstin Jannin of Perryville, Missouri, was named to the Culver-Stockton College (Canton, Missouri) president's list for academic achievement for Fall 2019.

Three Rivers Community College announces Fall 2019 dean's list.

Gipsy, Missouri: Amanda Branson.

Marble Hill, Missouri: Grace Seabaugh.

Cape Girardeau: Breona Moore, Shelby Smith, Andrew Wadley.

Jackson: Emma Foster, Shyann St. Cin.

Oak Ridge: Taylor Bolin.

Perryville, Missouri: Anna Besand.

Benton, Missouri: Richard Gramlisch, Amanda Rogers.

Chaffee, Missouri: Sarah Burton, Reagan Elfrink, Madeline Hendrix, Kailey Kilburn, Brooklyn Pobst, Bridgette Swinford, Sydney Walker.

Oran, Missouri: MacKenzie Graviett, Amanda Johnson.