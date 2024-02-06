Learning briefs 1-26-20

The Shvetha and Adam Gohn International Student Endowed Scholarship has been established through the Southeast Missouri University Foundation.
The Gohns, Cape Girardeau residents and Southeast graduates, made a $10,000 gift to establish the award.
The renewable scholarship will be awarded to an international student. A minimum 3.5 grade point average is required, and the University Scholarship Committee will select the recipient.
Laurel Mueller of Jackson was named to the University of Kentucky (Lexington) College of Arts & Sciences dean's list for Fall 2019.
Kirstin Jannin of Perryville, Missouri, was named to the Culver-Stockton College (Canton, Missouri) president's list for academic achievement for Fall 2019.
Three Rivers Community College announces Fall 2019 dean's list.
Gipsy, Missouri: Amanda Branson.
Marble Hill, Missouri: Grace Seabaugh.
Cape Girardeau: Breona Moore, Shelby Smith, Andrew Wadley.
Jackson: Emma Foster, Shyann St. Cin.
Oak Ridge: Taylor Bolin.
Perryville, Missouri: Anna Besand.
Benton, Missouri: Richard Gramlisch, Amanda Rogers.
Chaffee, Missouri: Sarah Burton, Reagan Elfrink, Madeline Hendrix, Kailey Kilburn, Brooklyn Pobst, Bridgette Swinford, Sydney Walker.
Oran, Missouri: MacKenzie Graviett, Amanda Johnson.
Scott City: Jessica Albrecht, Paige Cummins, Casey Haselbusch, Lacey Holmes, Laura Lacey, Shelby Seyer.
Missouri State University in Springfield, Missouri, announces the Fall 2019 semester dean's list.
Anna, Illinois: Anna Madura.
Leopold, Missouri: Allison Glass.
Burfordville: Ashlynn Henry.
Cape Girardeau: Bailey Beussink, Jordan Collins, Nicholas Coppock, Grace Goeckeler, Emily Hermann, Lauren Kimberly, Michaela Lovig, Anna Mattison, Thomas Overmann, Dayton Seabaugh, Blake Stovall, Alexis Welter, Zachary Zielinski.
Jackson: Emma Bishop, Dylan Brott, Kaitlin Bruns, Adelaide Grim, Kaitlin Hart, Jordan Hecht, Emerson Outman, Montana Stoner, Aubrey Todd, Julie Villalobos, Allison Weston.
Oak Ridge: Zachariah Watkins.
Altenburg, Missouri: Logan Franke.
Perryville, Missouri: Garrett Dix.
Benton, Missouri; Anne Westrich.
Oran, Missouri: Olivia Hulshof.
Scott City: Andrew LeGrand.
This spring, the Shelter Insurance Foundation will award a $2,000 scholarship to a graduate of Jackson High School. Shelter agent Stephanie Ogle sponsors and partially funds this scholarship.
A committee of local high school officials and community leaders will select the local recipient. The committee will consider each applicant's scholastic achievements, educational goals, citizenship, moral character and participation and leadership in school and community activities. The name of the recipient will be announced at the close of the school year.
Students may apply the funds toward tuitiion, fees or campus housing for any course of study beginning the fall after the recipient's high school graduation and leading to an academic degree at any accredited college or university. The foundation makes payment directly to the school the recipient selects.
An application should be completed and returned to the school official serving on the selection committee by March 31. For more information, interested senior should contact their high school counselor or principal or Ogle.
