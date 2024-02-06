Learning briefs 1/26/17

Jordan Huff of Cape Girardeau has received the Governor's Scholarship and Governor's Housing Scholarship. Huff is the daughter of Rob and Rose Huff of Cape Girardeau and will be a 2017 graduate of Notre Dame Regional High School.

Nicole Humphreys of Jackson and Lucianne Blackwell of Glenallen, Missouri, have received the Regents' Scholarship. Humphreys is the daughter of James and Francine Humphreys of Jackson and will be a 2017 graduate of Jackson High School. Blackwell is the daughter of Dale and Kim Blackwell of Glen Allen and will be a 2017 graduate of Woodland High School.

Triston Perry of Delta, Missouri, Tiana Bowman of Cape Girardeau and McKayla Hunt of Bell City, Missouri, have received the University Scholarship and Residence Life Leadership Award. Perry is the son of Travis and Jayme Perry of Delta and will be a 2017 graduate of Delta High School. Bowman is the daughter of Tommy and Becki Robinson of Cape Girardeau and Nathaniel Holmes of Elizabethtown, Kentucky, and will be a 2017 graduate of Cape Girardeau Central High School. Hunt is the daughter of Kevin and Stacey Hunt of Bell City and will be a 2017 graduate of Bell City High School.