All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
FeaturesJanuary 26, 2017

Learning briefs 1/26/17

Several local students were awarded scholarships to attend Southeast Missouri State University. Jordan Huff of Cape Girardeau has received the Governor's Scholarship and Governor's Housing Scholarship. Huff is the daughter of Rob and Rose Huff of Cape Girardeau and will be a 2017 graduate of Notre Dame Regional High School...

Southeast Missourian

Local students earn scholarships

Several local students were awarded scholarships to attend Southeast Missouri State University.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Jordan Huff of Cape Girardeau has received the Governor's Scholarship and Governor's Housing Scholarship. Huff is the daughter of Rob and Rose Huff of Cape Girardeau and will be a 2017 graduate of Notre Dame Regional High School.

Nicole Humphreys of Jackson and Lucianne Blackwell of Glenallen, Missouri, have received the Regents' Scholarship. Humphreys is the daughter of James and Francine Humphreys of Jackson and will be a 2017 graduate of Jackson High School. Blackwell is the daughter of Dale and Kim Blackwell of Glen Allen and will be a 2017 graduate of Woodland High School.

Triston Perry of Delta, Missouri, Tiana Bowman of Cape Girardeau and McKayla Hunt of Bell City, Missouri, have received the University Scholarship and Residence Life Leadership Award. Perry is the son of Travis and Jayme Perry of Delta and will be a 2017 graduate of Delta High School. Bowman is the daughter of Tommy and Becki Robinson of Cape Girardeau and Nathaniel Holmes of Elizabethtown, Kentucky, and will be a 2017 graduate of Cape Girardeau Central High School. Hunt is the daughter of Kevin and Stacey Hunt of Bell City and will be a 2017 graduate of Bell City High School.

Story Tags
Community
Advertisement
Related
FeaturesDec. 7
How to handle holiday meltdowns (yours and theirs)
FeaturesDec. 7
Games to snuggle up with this holiday season
CommunityDec. 6
Sponsored: Jaycees ToyBox: A Christmas tradition of giving
FeaturesNov. 27
‘Slow shopping’ is transforming holiday spending habits

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Chaffee's volunteer firefighters
FeaturesOct. 24
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Chaffee's volunteer firefighters
Stay away from this
FeaturesJuly 27
Stay away from this
New playground equipment donated
FeaturesJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
FeaturesJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
Captured on Film
FeaturesJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
FeaturesJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
FeaturesJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
FeaturesJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy