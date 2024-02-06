All sections
FeaturesJanuary 20, 2018

Learning briefs 1-21-18

Megan Peters of Cape Girardeau has been named to the Fall 2017 Dean's List at Roger Williams University, in Bristol, Rhode Island. Colten Winter of Oran, Missouri, has been named to the Fall 2017 Dean's List at Coastal Carolina University in Conway, South Carolina...

Dean's Lists announced

Megan Peters of Cape Girardeau has been named to the Fall 2017 Dean's List at Roger Williams University, in Bristol, Rhode Island.

Colten Winter of Oran, Missouri, has been named to the Fall 2017 Dean's List at Coastal Carolina University in Conway, South Carolina.

Aaron Bollinger of Jackson has been named to the Fall 2017 Dean's List at Carthage College in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

