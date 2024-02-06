All sections
FeaturesJanuary 19, 2019

Learning briefs 1-20-19

BRISTOL, RI. -- The following student was named to the fall 2018 dean's list at Roger Williams University: Megan Peters fo Cape Girardeau The following students were named to Southeast Missouri Hospital College of Nursing and Health Sciences' fall 2018 president's and dean's lists...

Students named to dean's lists

BRISTOL, RI. -- The following student was named to the fall 2018 dean's list at Roger Williams University:

Megan Peters fo Cape Girardeau

The following students were named to Southeast Missouri Hospital College of Nursing and Health Sciences' fall 2018 president's and dean's lists.

President's list: Leah Browne, Amber Buchheit, Joshua Buchheit, Jacklyn Burke, Brandi Crain, Chelsea DeLay, Nathaniel Dill, Ashley Ferrell, Morgan Fuwell, Matthew Gillardi, Kristin Hoey, Brooke Horrell, Wilmer Jacob, David Ludolph, Cassidy Sawyer, Natalie Schlimpert, Kristy Shirrell, Marinda Wallman

Dean's list: Wyatt Balcer, Alexa Barnes, Courtney Beggs, Wendi Beussink, Christian Buck, Frances Devine, Crystal Edwards, Ryan Fortner, Amy Franks, Whitney Glueck, Nicole Hagedorn, Caleigh Huffman, Courtney King, Tara McCoy, Ashley McNeely, Jessica Meade, Jasmin Morgan, Brittany Mueller, Jerina Reese, Harley Robertson, Angela Smallen, Scott Smith, Amber Tucker, Whitney Uhrhan, Melissa Way, Sierra Welker, Brittany York

LEXINGTON, KY. -- The following students were named to the fall 2018 dean's list at University of Kentucky:

Cape Girardeau: Anne Meredith Wilferth

Jackson: Laurel E. Mueller

WACO, TX. -- The following students were named to the fall 2018 dean's list at Baylor University:

Cape Girardeau: Preston Gary Arnold, Kathleen Duval Kinder, Mary M. Scott

Scholarship recipient announced

Elizabeth Woolard of Cape Girardeau has received the Community College Scholarship to attend Southeast Missouri State University beginning Spring 2019.

Woolard is the daughter of Jamie Atwood of Oxly, Missouri. She is a 2016 graduate of Poplar Bluff High School and 2018 graduate of Three Rivers College.

Community
