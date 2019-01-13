Learning briefs 1-13-19

Academic honors announced

EVANSVILLE, Ind. -- The following student was named to the University of Southern Indiana's fall 2018 dean's list.

Anna, Illinois: Clair Boget

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The following student was named to Rockhurst University's fall 2018 dean's list.

Cape Girardeau: Ali Janet

TROY, Ala. -- The following students were named to Troy University's fall 2018 chancellor's list.

Cape Girardeau: Madison Brune

Jackson: Grace Mirly

LINN, Mo. -- The following students achieved academic excellence at State Technical College of Missouri during the 2018 fall semester.

Cape Girardeau: Samuel Asher

Jackson: Kayce Cowell

Millersville: Brandon Drum

Patton, Missouri: Mason Davis

Perryville, Missouri: Austin Bachmann, Tyler Busch, Dustin James, Nicholas Kasten, Brock Kurre, Nathan Martin, Trent Richardet, Dalton Thieret

The following students were named to State Technical College's fall 2018 dean's list.

Chaffee, Missouri: Robert Adams

Freidheim: Turk Smith

Frohna, Missouri: Ethan Schuessler