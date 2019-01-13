All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
FeaturesJanuary 12, 2019

Learning briefs 1-13-19

EVANSVILLE, Ind. -- The following student was named to the University of Southern Indiana's fall 2018 dean's list. Anna, Illinois: Clair Boget KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The following student was named to Rockhurst University's fall 2018 dean's list. Cape Girardeau: Ali Janet...

Academic honors announced

EVANSVILLE, Ind. -- The following student was named to the University of Southern Indiana's fall 2018 dean's list.

Anna, Illinois: Clair Boget

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The following student was named to Rockhurst University's fall 2018 dean's list.

Cape Girardeau: Ali Janet

TROY, Ala. -- The following students were named to Troy University's fall 2018 chancellor's list.

Cape Girardeau: Madison Brune

Jackson: Grace Mirly

LINN, Mo. -- The following students achieved academic excellence at State Technical College of Missouri during the 2018 fall semester.

Cape Girardeau: Samuel Asher

Jackson: Kayce Cowell

Millersville: Brandon Drum

Patton, Missouri: Mason Davis

Perryville, Missouri: Austin Bachmann, Tyler Busch, Dustin James, Nicholas Kasten, Brock Kurre, Nathan Martin, Trent Richardet, Dalton Thieret

The following students were named to State Technical College's fall 2018 dean's list.

Chaffee, Missouri: Robert Adams

Freidheim: Turk Smith

Frohna, Missouri: Ethan Schuessler

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Jackson: Trenton Bryan, Chandler Doughten, Michael Loos, Adam Proffer, Brayden Williams

Marble Hill, Missouri: Troy Emmons

Millersville: Luke Littleton

Oran, Missouri: Braden Nixon

Perryville, Missouri: Brandon Bert, Joshua Buerck, Dillon Hacker, Garrett Richardet, Trent Steffens

Scott City: Casey Medlin

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. -- The following students were named to Truman State University's vice president's fall 2018 academic honor roll.

Anna, Illinois: Dalaney Danielle Plott

Benton, Missouri: Austin Lloyd Roth

Cape Girardeau: Colton Zane Borders

Jackson: Drew Thomas Zieba

Millersville: Allison Nicole Kester

Perryville, Missouri: Kayla Lee Buchheit, Levi Anthony Krauss, Abby Ann Orf, Samantha J. Pritchard

The following students were named to Truman State University's president's fall 2018 academic honor roll.

Cape Girardeau: Emily J. Buerck, Bennett Nathaniel Osburn, Noah Adkins Smentkowski

Jackson: Jessica Nicole Kincade, Lillian Rose Schell

Perryville, Missouri: Jocelyn Corinne Brauns, Austin Michael Hotop, Jonathan Paul Mueller

Graduation announced

TROY, Ala. -- Matthew Fulton of Cape Girardeau graduated from Troy University following the fall 2018 semester.

Story Tags
Community
Advertisement
Related
CommunityOct. 28
Get ready for a spooky night at the Lutheran Home's trunk-or...
FeaturesOct. 24
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Cha...
CommunityOct. 16
Third annual Riverfront Fall Festival this weekend in downto...
FeaturesJuly 27
Stay away from this

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
New playground equipment donated
FeaturesJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
FeaturesJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
Captured on Film
FeaturesJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
FeaturesJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
FeaturesJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
FeaturesJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
We are designed
FeaturesJuly 23
We are designed
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
FeaturesJuly 20
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy