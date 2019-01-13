Learning briefs 1-13-19

EVANSVILLE, Ind. -- The following student was named to the University of Southern Indiana's fall 2018 dean's list.
Anna, Illinois: Clair Boget
KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The following student was named to Rockhurst University's fall 2018 dean's list.
Cape Girardeau: Ali Janet
TROY, Ala. -- The following students were named to Troy University's fall 2018 chancellor's list.
Cape Girardeau: Madison Brune
Jackson: Grace Mirly
LINN, Mo. -- The following students achieved academic excellence at State Technical College of Missouri during the 2018 fall semester.
Cape Girardeau: Samuel Asher
Jackson: Kayce Cowell
Millersville: Brandon Drum
Patton, Missouri: Mason Davis
Perryville, Missouri: Austin Bachmann, Tyler Busch, Dustin James, Nicholas Kasten, Brock Kurre, Nathan Martin, Trent Richardet, Dalton Thieret
The following students were named to State Technical College's fall 2018 dean's list.
Chaffee, Missouri: Robert Adams
Freidheim: Turk Smith
Frohna, Missouri: Ethan Schuessler
Jackson: Trenton Bryan, Chandler Doughten, Michael Loos, Adam Proffer, Brayden Williams
Marble Hill, Missouri: Troy Emmons
Millersville: Luke Littleton
Oran, Missouri: Braden Nixon
Perryville, Missouri: Brandon Bert, Joshua Buerck, Dillon Hacker, Garrett Richardet, Trent Steffens
Scott City: Casey Medlin
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. -- The following students were named to Truman State University's vice president's fall 2018 academic honor roll.
Anna, Illinois: Dalaney Danielle Plott
Benton, Missouri: Austin Lloyd Roth
Cape Girardeau: Colton Zane Borders
Jackson: Drew Thomas Zieba
Millersville: Allison Nicole Kester
Perryville, Missouri: Kayla Lee Buchheit, Levi Anthony Krauss, Abby Ann Orf, Samantha J. Pritchard
The following students were named to Truman State University's president's fall 2018 academic honor roll.
Cape Girardeau: Emily J. Buerck, Bennett Nathaniel Osburn, Noah Adkins Smentkowski
Jackson: Jessica Nicole Kincade, Lillian Rose Schell
Perryville, Missouri: Jocelyn Corinne Brauns, Austin Michael Hotop, Jonathan Paul Mueller
TROY, Ala. -- Matthew Fulton of Cape Girardeau graduated from Troy University following the fall 2018 semester.
