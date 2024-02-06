Learning Brief 3-21-21

Applications are being accepted for the Ruth A. Buckhannon Memorial RN Scholarship, which will be awarded to a 2021 graduating senior of any public high school located in Scott County who plans to become a registered nurse. This is the 15th year of the $4,000 scholarship. Applications and guidelines are available from Chaffee (Missouri) High School counselor Amanda Dooley at (573) 887-3226. The deadline is April 16...