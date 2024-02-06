Learning brief 11-25-18

Cape Central High senior Hyrum Dickson has been named a Wendy's Heisman Scholarship Winner, the district recently announced. The co-captain of the three-time state champion CHS Swim Team is the only male scholar athlete chosen for the honor in the state of Missouri.
Hyrum is involved in the National Honor Society, National Beta Club, FBLA, Student Senate, Eagle Scouts, FCA, CHS Band, CHS Choir, and swims for the River City Aquatics club team.
After graduating from Cape Central, he plans to be involved in missionary work and is interested in attending Brigham Young University.
