Learning brief 1/19/20

King scholarships available

In celebration of the life and legacy of late civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., WGU Missouri has announced it will award up to $75,000 in scholarships to Missourians who dream of completing their college degrees and advancing their careers. The "I Have a Dream" scholarships are being offered to new students enrolling in any of the online, not-for-profit university's more than 60 undergraduate and graduate degree programs.

Each scholarship is valued at up to $3,000 ($750 per six-month term renewable for up to four terms). The scholarships will be awarded based on academic record, previous college experience, readiness for online study, current competency, and other considerations. Applications will be accepted at missouri.wgu.edu/dream through April 17.