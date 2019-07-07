Learning 7-7-19

The internship program is sponsored by MFA Incorporated, a reginal farm supply and marketing cooperative serving 45,000 active farmers and ranchers in Missouri and adjacent states. Students are hired by MFA into a professional or technical position that correlates with their area of study.

Students are assigned to an MFA work locaiton for 12 weeks. To be eligible for this program, students must be pursuing a bachelor's degree at an accredited college/university, be a full-time student in good standing with a grade-point average above 2.75 and have completed their sophomore year of college.