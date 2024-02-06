Lawrence County, Missouri: Mother of counties

Most people consider county boundaries as fixed since their formation. This may confuse historical researchers and result in failing to consider researching elsewhere when they look for local records. County boundaries changed frequently in Missouri until the mid-1800s. However, few realize that parts of Missouri's early counties are actually in Arkansas today. One of these, Lawrence County, included a large area of what is today southern Missouri.

Missouri Territory was first organized from Louisiana in 1812 after Lower Louisiana became a state. The remainder, Upper Louisiana, became Missouri Territory. This included five districts: St. Charles, St. Louis, Ste. Genevieve, Cape Girardeau and New Madrid. Arkansas was part of the New Madrid District until the territorial legislature created Arkansas County in 1813. The legislature further reduced New Madrid County on March 1, 1815, by creating Lawrence County, Missouri, named for Capt. James Lawrence, an officer in the War of 1812.

The new county's boundary began at the mouth of Little Red River on the line dividing [New Madrid] county from Arkansas County, along that line to St. Francis River, up St. Francis River to the line between Cape Girardeau and New Madrid counties, along that line to the western boundary of the Osage purchase, then along that line to the northern boundary of Arkansas County and the beginning.