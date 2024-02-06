By Paul Schnare

As I have mentioned in earlier columns, this has been an unusual year. First we had all of the rain in the spring, and then we had the lack of rain. The extremes have been very hard on lawns.

Here are some suggestions to help your lawn recover from the stress.

During normal growing conditions you would apply fertilizers with a high nitrogen (the first number), a low-or-no phosphorous (the second number) and low potassium (third number), such as 24-0-4, to encourage shoot and leaf growth on both warm-season (Bermuda and zoysia) and cool-season (bluegrass, fescue, and rye) lawns. The high nitrogen number encourages good leaf and stem growth.

To encourage good development of roots during warm or cool weather, apply a fertilizer low in nitrogen and high in phosphorous, such as 9-13-7. The phosphorous is instrumental in encouraging sod and newly planted seed to put a lot of energy into root growth during normal, warm-weather conditions.