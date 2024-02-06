In the world of pizza, there is a code. Individuals who investigate that code are members of an elite squad known as the SPU, Special Pizza Unit. This is one of their stories.

It started on a crisp fall day. I sat in front of my computer contemplating a visit to Encore Pizzeria + Kitchen, which is inconspicuously tucked into a corner of the City Centre building at 2502 Tanner Drive in Cape Girardeau.

I won't bore you with the back story, but Chef Cody Kelley has been trained by and is affiliated with some of the biggest movers and shakers in the local food scene. He went rogue a few years ago, and I've kept close tabs on him ever since. His newest undertaking, Encore Pizzeria + Kitchen, did not escape my radar.

I knew follow-up investigation was needed, but doubt quickly settled in. Chef Kelley is known for infiltrating the area with high quality product.

Was I the person for the job? I'd heard rumors. I had critics. Were my taste buds up to par? The public deserved the unbiased truth. I needed an expert. I needed backup. I swallowed my pride and did something I despise: I called for help.

I called the Red Tie Pizza Guy.

Within seconds of being briefed, a knowing smile slowly spread across the Red Tie Pizza Guy's face. This was his forte. He was accustomed to objectively reviewing evidence and making judgments. This would be a piece of cake ... err, pie, pizza pie. We reviewed the parameters. Crust quality. Cheese dispersal ratio. Sauce distribution. He clarified: Whatever his findings, I would receive the whole truth and nothing but the truth. No Mr. Nice Guy. He wasn't in the business of making friends; his duty was to the code. The pizza code. I assured him I could handle the truth. He accepted the mission. ETA: 72 hours.

I went a little rogue myself and conducted some preliminary investigation. This was personal. Was my initial assessment correct? Was I suffering from impostor syndrome? Was Encore a major supplier of gourmet goods? I needed answers.

I arrived at the counter, placed my order, and engaged in the normal amount of small talk to avoid suspicion. Money was exchanged. My cover was blown immediately. They weren't rookies. They knew what I was looking for and they promptly delivered.