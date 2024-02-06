Last-minute shopping, donations before arrival of Christmas Day

By Darla Buckhannon

Happy birthday to Darla Chapman, Tracy Kinder Whitaker, Sara Atkins, Callie Perry, Steven Reams, Rebecca Crippen, Mike Eby, David Kirchdoerfer, Cathy Imhoff, Ladonna Bollinger, Pam Schultz, Theresa Cochran, Shirley Griffin, Michelle Holder, Stan Shields, Jerry Nunnally, Leslie Acey, Theresa Pepple, Wendy Harrelman, Jeanette Spies, Dylan Pobst, Tracy Kirchdoerfer, Thelma Stone, Butch Dumey, Mike Sadler, Gary Gilmer, Suzanne Reischman and Richard Britain.

Happy anniversary to Freddie and Pam Harrell, Dustin and Kimberlie Nothdurft and Kyle and Callie Perry.

With the end of the year approaching, there is still time to make a most appreciated donation to the Senior Center in honor of a loved one. The Center has a 501 3c tax status.

Also, be sure to drop by the Missouri Department of Conservation Nature Center to purchase your 2018 calendar. The pictures are outstanding and the notations are educational.

I bought a book, "Voices of Missouri's Rivers," the last time we were there. The author, William Turner, has floated and boated Missouri rivers and streams for more than 50 years. It is a great book and talks about the history, science and the impact of Missouri rivers. The book begins with the Osage, followed by the Missouri, and lastly the Mississippi. I am looking forward to reading about the Mississippi due to the intrigue it has held for many of us Southeast Missourians for years. It would make a great last-minute Christmas gift!

Timely songbirds

Speaking last week of the lack of songbirds in our yard; just as I turned in my column, five juncos and two goldfinches appeared.

Did you catch any of the recent Geminid meteor shower? I checked several times through the night but didn't see any. I did see a beautiful crescent moon and lots of stars and planets on a very clear, cold morning!

Around town

Congratulations to Wayne and Tina Nations, whose home on Frates was selected by the Chamber of Commerce as December's Residence of the Month.

Sue Bess Scheffer reports 150 people attended the Christmas concert at the VFW. They enjoyed chicken-noodle soup, and every child got to visit with Santa Claus. Sue sends out a special thanks to Debra Eichhorn, Barbara Simpson and Jackie Vandeven, who made the yummy soup, and all who worked so hard to make their event such a big success. She adds it is fun catching up with people you don't see very often, reminiscing and having a laugh or two.

One correction on the Chaffee Historical Society officers; it should have read Debra Glaus Eichhorn, treasurer.