Last-minute ideas for Thanksgiving dinner

By Susan McClanahan

Thanksgiving is this week, so if you have not gotten your turkey out of the freezer, you may be in trouble. There are so many details to work through when planning a feast for family and friends. But the biggest detail is to pause and be truly thankful for living in this country, for family and friends and all of the many blessings we enjoy each day.

Today, I have just a few last-minute recipes for you. The first is a simple one-pan dinner for two. If you have found yourself alone or with your spouse for Thanksgiving, this one-skillet dinner may be just the right meal for you. I've also chosen a couple of different side dishes, an old fashioned fruit salad and a quick bread for brunch or a grab-and-go snack throughout the day.

There are always more recipes online when space does not allow to print all of them here. Be sure to check it out.

Roasted Acorn Squash and Brussels Sprouts

This dish has only a few ingredients and easy steps to prepare. The Brussels sprouts and acorn squash pair perfectly, maple syrup adds a slight sweetness, and pecans give it a toasty crunch. A delicious side dish for your Thanksgiving table.

1 medium acorn squash

1 pound fresh Brussels sprouts

2 tablespoons olive oil

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

1 3/4 cups pecan halves

1/4 cup maple syrup

3 tablespoons butter

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Cut squash lengthwise into quarters, remove and discard seeds. Cut each quarter crosswise into 1/2-inch slices, discard ends. Trim and halve Brussels sprouts.

Place squash and Brussels sprouts in a large bowl. Drizzle with oil, sprinkle with salt and pepper and toss to coat. Transfer to two foil-lined 15x10x1-inch baking pans. Roast 30 to 35 minutes or until vegetables are tender, stirring occasionally.

Meanwhile, in a dry large skillet, toast pecans over medium-low heat 6 to 8 minutes or until lightly browned, stirring frequently. Add syrup and butter; cook and stir until butter is melted.

Sprinkle vegetables with pecan mixture; gently toss to combine.

Note: To toast nuts, bake in a shallow pan in a 350-degree oven for 5 to 10 minutes or cook in a skillet over low heat until lightly browned, stirring occasionally.

Old-Fashioned Holiday Fruit Salad

6-8 apples

6 oranges

1 pound seedless grapes

3 or 4 cans (15 ounces each) fruit cocktail

1 cup sugar

6 egg yolks

Peel fruit and chop into small pieces. Cut oranges over apples so the juice from the oranges will stop the apples from turning dark. Pour fruit cocktail over fruit. Drain juice from fruit into saucepan. Add sugar and egg yolks. Blend well.

Cook approximately 15 minutes over medium heat, stirring occasionally until slightly thickened. Cool and pour over fruit.

Stir, cover and refrigerate. Will keep in refrigerator for a week. Make at least 24 hours ahead so flavors can marry.

Optional: Coconut and pecans. Bananas can be added but they turn dark quick, and the fruit salad will not last as long in refrigerator.

Green Beans 'n' Caramelized Onions

Brown sugar, bacon and cider vinegar season this simple side dish. Keep the recipe handy, as someone almost always wants it after the meal.

4 bacon strips, chopped

2 large onions, cut into 1/2-inch wedges

2 pounds fresh green beans, trimmed

3 tablespoons cider vinegar

1 to 2 tablespoons brown sugar

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

In a large skillet, cook bacon over medium heat until crisp, stirring occasionally. Using a slotted spoon, remove bacon to paper towels, reserving 2 tablespoons drippings in pan.

In drippings, saute onions over medium heat until softened. Reduce heat to medium-low, cook until deep golden brown, 30 to 40 minutes, stirring occasionally. Stir in vinegar and brown sugar.

In a pot of boiling water, cook green beans, uncovered, until crisp-tender, 4 to 7 minutes; drain. Add to onions; cook 1 minute, tossing to combine. Stir in bacon; sprinkle with salt and pepper. Yield: 8 servings.

Sausage Bread Dressing

This is a nice twist to traditional dressing. If you have leftovers, it freezes quite well. To save time, chop the veggies and prepare the stuffing mix ahead of time.

4 cups seasoned stuffing cubes

1 cup corn bread stuffing mix (about 3 ounces)

1/2 pound bulk Italian sausage

1 large onion, chopped

3 tablespoons butter

1 large tart apple, peeled and chopped

1 1/3 cups sliced fresh shiitake mushrooms (about 4 ounces)

1 1/4 cups sliced fresh mushrooms (about 4 ounces)

1 celery rib, chopped

1/2 cup minced fresh parsley

1 tablespoon fresh sage or 1 teaspoon dried sage leaves, to taste

1/8 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon pepper

1 can (14 1/2 ounces) chicken or turkey broth

1 cup pecan halves

Preheat oven to 325 degrees. In a large bowl, combine stuffing cubes and stuffing mix.

In a large skillet, cook sausage and onion over medium heat 4 to 6 minutes or until sausage is no longer pink, breaking up sausage into crumbs. Remove from pan with a slotted spoon and add to stuffing mixture.

Add butter to same pan. Add apple, mushrooms and celery; cook and stir over medium-high heat until mushrooms are tender. Stir in parsley, sage, salt and pepper. Gently stir into stuffing mixture. Stir in broth and pecans, being careful not to overmix. Just toss gently until just combined.

Transfer to a greased 3-quart baking dish. Bake, covered, 30 minutes. Uncover; bake 10 minutes longer or until lightly browned. Yield: about 12 cups.

Cranberry-Walnut Sweet Potatoes

Many people might agree that the best part of the Thanksgiving meal are the sweet potatoes. Try this recipe for a sweet potato that has been elevated in taste and presentation. You can make the sauce up to a day ahead; just leave out the walnuts until you're ready to serve.