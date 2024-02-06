Lassi to the rescue

Some years ago a TV ad depicted the representative of a washing machine company sent to India to discover why sales of its product were so high there. He travels to the Punjab region, braves a massive downpour, and ends up in a lassi parlor where that famous ancient drink, the world's first smoothie, is sold. The proprietor takes the agent in back and proudly shows how he is using washing machines, not to clean clothes, but to blend lassis.
The story demonstrates two things about Indian culture: first, Indians are clever and resourceful, and, second, the lassi, the thirst-quenching yogurt-based drink that originated some 3000 years ago in the Indian subcontinent where temperatures frequently hover above 100 degrees, is still a central and cherished part of Indian cuisine.
Now that India is the most populated country on the planet, perhaps its cuisine will become better known in our part of the world. I fell in love with Indian food years ago while living in London, where Indian restaurants are ubiquitous, reasonably priced, and serve well prepared and delicious fare. Alas, Indian cuisine is not always that easy to find in this country outside big cities and even there it is not always as available as Chinese food. That's a shame, because it is every bit as complex as Chinese cooking, or French for that matter.
One look at a map of the vast and varied range of the Indian landscape and it's not hard to see why. As Sanjeev Kapoor, dubbed the Rachel Ray of Indian cooking, observes, the country is a land of contrasts and extremes. It contains mountains that are still forming and ancient rocks, the earth's wettest place and its hottest desert, tropical rain forests and areas of permanent snow. No wonder its cuisine is complex and diverse with 28 states and eight union territories each with a distinctive cuisine.
Recently I had the opportunity to be reminded of the delights of the Indian table when I was invited to dinner at the home of Dr. Matthew and Missy Janzow. He's the Chief Medical Officer at Southeast Health and she's an award-winning local real estate agent.
Dinner was provided by Dr. Bhavani Vaddey, Southeast Convenience Care Physician, who was born in India and moved to Cape Girardeau in 2013. She says she now considers herself a local girl. She learned to cook growing up in the southern metropolis of Hyderabad where the food is especially spicy.
Dr. Vaddey clearly has a passion for cooking, which she says, half-jokingly, comes from her love of eating (I can relate) and we feasted on a myriad of her succulent and spicy dishes. But at the end of the evening we were perhaps most taken with her mango lassi, the most popular and well known version of its kind.
Also known as the air conditioner of the Punjab, the lassi is rich and creamy, yet far healthier than, say, a milkshake. We thought it even made a good dessert. There are many more flavors than mango, including some with chocolate, one with 25 different herbs, and one with bhang, a derivative of cannabis. One sip of any of them and the title of episode #326 of the TV series about that famed Collie takes on new meaning: Lassi(e) to the Rescue.
Hyderabadi-style Sweet Lassi: In a chilled bowl whisk together 2 cups whole-milk yogurt, 1/2 cup ice water, and 1/2 cup sugar until smooth. Whisk in 1 to 2 tablespoons rose syrup. Serve in glasses, each topped with 2 tablespoons ice cream or heavy cream. (This lassi is the most popular in Dr. Vaddey's hometown. The recipe is adapted from Saveur magazine.)
Mango Lassi: In a food processor pulse one cup chopped fresh mango peeled and removed from the stone or chopped frozen mango. Add 1 cup whole-milk yogurt and 4 teaspoons honey. Blend and serve garnished with mango slices and mint. (adapted from cocktailways.com)
Strawberry Peppercorn Lassi: In a blender blend 1 1/2 cups whole-milk yogurt, 1/2 cup water, 3 sliced strawberries, 5 mint leaves, 1-2 tablespoons honey, 6 to 7 grinds black pepper, and a few ice cubes. Serve in chilled glasses. (Adapted from cocktailways.com.)
