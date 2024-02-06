Lassi to the rescue

Some years ago a TV ad depicted the representative of a washing machine company sent to India to discover why sales of its product were so high there. He travels to the Punjab region, braves a massive downpour, and ends up in a lassi parlor where that famous ancient drink, the world's first smoothie, is sold. The proprietor takes the agent in back and proudly shows how he is using washing machines, not to clean clothes, but to blend lassis.

The story demonstrates two things about Indian culture: first, Indians are clever and resourceful, and, second, the lassi, the thirst-quenching yogurt-based drink that originated some 3000 years ago in the Indian subcontinent where temperatures frequently hover above 100 degrees, is still a central and cherished part of Indian cuisine.

Now that India is the most populated country on the planet, perhaps its cuisine will become better known in our part of the world. I fell in love with Indian food years ago while living in London, where Indian restaurants are ubiquitous, reasonably priced, and serve well prepared and delicious fare. Alas, Indian cuisine is not always that easy to find in this country outside big cities and even there it is not always as available as Chinese food. That's a shame, because it is every bit as complex as Chinese cooking, or French for that matter.

One look at a map of the vast and varied range of the Indian landscape and it's not hard to see why. As Sanjeev Kapoor, dubbed the Rachel Ray of Indian cooking, observes, the country is a land of contrasts and extremes. It contains mountains that are still forming and ancient rocks, the earth's wettest place and its hottest desert, tropical rain forests and areas of permanent snow. No wonder its cuisine is complex and diverse with 28 states and eight union territories each with a distinctive cuisine.

Recently I had the opportunity to be reminded of the delights of the Indian table when I was invited to dinner at the home of Dr. Matthew and Missy Janzow. He's the Chief Medical Officer at Southeast Health and she's an award-winning local real estate agent.

Though there are many varieties of the Lassi, the mango version is perhaps among the most well known worldwide. Submitted by Tom Harte

Dinner was provided by Dr. Bhavani Vaddey, Southeast Convenience Care Physician, who was born in India and moved to Cape Girardeau in 2013. She says she now considers herself a local girl. She learned to cook growing up in the southern metropolis of Hyderabad where the food is especially spicy.