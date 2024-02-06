Larger houses on smaller lots lead to scaled-down plants

Urbanization is transforming landscape design in many places: Larger houses and smaller lots are driving the development of scaled-down plants.

Plant breeders are introducing plants -- everything from shrubs and trees to flowering perennials -- that remain compact when placed in the garden. They look great in containers, too.

"This is happening in every urban area in the world where developers are trying to squeeze in extra homes per acre," said Jonathan Pedersen, vice president of business development for Monrovia Nursery Co., which has brought hundreds of new plant varieties to market. "That's making us look for downsized but diverse plants with a smaller footprint."

People with smaller yard space must use it more resourcefully, he said.

"They don't have as much room for large, lush gardens, but they still want seating areas surrounded by plants. We want to give them that with compact plants that bloom longer and require less maintenance," Pedersen said. "They reach a certain size and stay that way."

This July 31, 2013, shows Burpee sweet corn variety, left, growing in containers in a hobby greenhouse near Langley, Washington, and is sized to grow only four to five feet tall yet produces two to three long ears per stalk. Growers are developing compact plants that add more interest and better taste while requiring less maintenance. People with smaller yards must use them in more productive ways. Dean Fosdick ~ Associated Press

Less can be more in smaller gardens, said Eileen Obermiller, a landscape architect from Powell Butte, Oregon.

"You don't want to crowd a small space," Obermiller said. "Plants should comfortably fit an area without taking over."

Dwarf species or columnar forms are appealing options, she said.