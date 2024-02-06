LaPierre's patents

"Have you ever seen a federal patent?" the Jackson Heritage Association's collection archivist, Cathi Stoverink, asked me that very question earlier this week, and I had to admit I had not, so she handed me a folio containing United States patents in the name of Cramer W. LaPierre, who was born in Jackson on March 31, 1904, to Mazuret and Margaret Struthers LaPierre.

This folder is part of the Jackson Heritage Association archive and photo collection housed at the Cape Girardeau County Archive Center in Jackson.

LaPierre was one of many great minds to emerge from Jackson, people who started businesses, built family legacies, and in his case, patented technology that would have major effects to this day.

Cramer LaPierre attended Southeast Missouri State Teachers College (now University), then the University of Missouri college of engineering.

According to a Southeast Missourian obituary published in 1996, Cramer LaPierre married Nancy Sage, and after a storied career with General Electric, eventually moved to Carefree, Arizona, a suburb of Phoenix, where he died and is buried.

This photo from the 1924 University of Missouri college of engineering yearbook, the Shamrock, shows Cramer LaPierre, then a student at that institution. LaPierre was born in Jackson in 1904 and went on to earn many federal patents. Ancestry.com

Aside from the bare biographical details of his life, though, there are hints at a rich intellect. The folder of patents is about an inch and a half thick, and was donated in 2010 by Judy Roberts. The first patent was issued to Cramer LaPierre of Schenectady, New York, assignor to General Electric Company of New York, for alleged new and useful improvement in measuring instruments, in 1933. This was three years after his first article was published, "Theory of Abnormal Line-to-Neutral Transformer Voltages," in The American Institute of Electrical Engineers, or AIEE.