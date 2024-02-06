Land of their own: The Jackson Land Office

Between 1820 and 1861, Jackson was more than just the county seat of Cape Girardeau County to many settlers in the southeast quarter of Missouri. Residents of outlying counties knew it mainly as the site where they purchased U.S. government land at the land office.

After the Louisiana Purchase, land-hungry settlers moved into Missouri. Before these settlers could get title to those lands, claims by French or Spanish grant needed confirmation. Confirmation proved to be a slow process -- in some cases not finalized until 1836.

After settlement of these claims, the U.S. General Land Office began selling land in the public domain. Because land sales provided substantial revenue, Congress pressured local land offices to sell lands quickly. Initially, sales occurred through an office in St. Louis, but once the volume of sales increased, officials realized they needed more offices.

The Jackson Land Office began by an Act of Congress on Feb. 17, 1818. The western boundary of the district ran from the present-day central Ozark County to eastern Laclede County and the northern from the southern boundary of Perry County west to eastern Laclede County. However, because the first step in getting land from the public domain to private hands was to survey the land, the office could issue no patents initially. As the survey progressed, the General Land Office advertised availability of townships in local newspapers. Surveyors completed the last survey, in the Missouri Bootheel, in 1860.