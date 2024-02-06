L'Amour, Jesus and debating

In the interests of complete transparency, I love the writing of the late Louis L'Amour, the American novelist whose specialty was the Old West.
During the ongoing pandemic and the current fractious political climate, I enjoy the escape the North Dakota-born L'Amour, who died in 1988, provides.
More to the point, I can forget about today for a while when I crack the spine of one of his books.
L'Amour's writings betray his keen awareness of the human condition.
For example, in his 1981 novel "Comstock Lode," these words appear:
"Nobody is ever convinced by argument. They just think up new reasons for maintaining old positions and become more defensive. The thing for you to remember is that no matter what they believe, they all drink coffee, eat doughnuts and pies."
As this column is being written, College Republicans and College Democrats are preparing to debate with a presumed focus on the Trump-Biden election. By the time you read this, the encounter will be long over and my before-the-fact surmise is no minds were changed.
If correct, it makes one wonder about the value of debating and arguing, doesn't it?
A debate, if you will, is a high-minded argument.
Well, recent history notwithstanding, it is supposed to be.
Jesus might throw a bit of shade toward Mr. L'Amour and his aforementioned attitude.
The New Testament witness reveals a Jesus willing to enter into an argument -- certainly he did so with the Jewish establishment in Jerusalem on a number of occasions.
Jesus also models how to argue with people who, unlike the Pharisees and Sadducees, were not out to trap him.
In Mark chapter 10, Jesus is approached by a man -- in a story forever known as "the rich young ruler" -- and the man asks Jesus what he needs to do to gain eternal life.
Jesus reminds him of the timeless commandments: no murder, no adultery, no stealing, no lying, no cheating and make sure you honor your mother and father.
Question asked and answered.
Do these things and you will live forever.
Simple. Have a nice day.
But the unnamed man is not content with Jesus' reply and suddenly, we find ourselves spectators to a short debate.
"But I have kept (the commandments) since my youth!" he defensively retorts.
Jesus realizes he's got a hard case on his hands and, as the Message paraphrase puts it, the Master looks the man "hard in the eye and loved him."
Then Jesus ups the ante.
"There is one thing left to do -- sell whatever you have and give it to the poor. All your wealth will then be heavenly wealth. (Do this) and come follow me," Jesus said.
L'Amour said no one is ever convinced by argument.
The man in Mark 10 isn't persuaded.
The text concludes this section of the ever-relevant tale:
"This was the last thing (the man) expected to hear, and he walked off with a heavy heart. He was holding on tight to a lot of things, and not about to let go."
It seems L'Amour's attitude has been verified in this Jesus story, but hold on a minute.
In the moment, yes, the man rejected Jesus' debate points.
Who is to say, though, whether or not the man reconsidered Jesus' words and later acted on his directive?
We don't know and the text doesn't say.
We are left to fill in the blanks but I hold out hope that people can re-think hardened positions and change.
Saul of Tarsus, "breathing fire," as the book of Acts reveals, against the early Church encountered the living Christ on the Road to Damascus.
The Pharisee who persecuted followers of "The Way" turned 180 degrees and became Paul, the church's greatest 1st century evangelist.
Do people change?
L'Amour would say no -- and he is usually right.
Once in a while, occasionally, they do, which is what Paul's vivid example teaches.
The New Testament Jesus is not naÃ¯ve. He knows L'Amour is often right. He tells his disciples there is a time to pull the plug on a debate and go on.
"When you knock on a door, be courteous in your greeting. If they welcome you, be gentle in conversation. If they don't welcome you, quietly withdraw. Don't make a scene. Shrug your shoulders and be on your way. You can be sure on Judgment Day they'll be mighty sorry, but it's no concern of yours now." (Matthew 10:14-15)
Louis L'Amour's thoughts are never more relevant than in this passage but the fabled chronicler of the Old West should leave the door open a bit.
Debates don't change minds, says Mr. L'Amour.
Jesus might remind us that while this is often the case, reconsideration is possible, so put on a pot of coffee and keep some pastries at the ready.
They may be needed later.
