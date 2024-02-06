L'Amour, Jesus and debating

In the interests of complete transparency, I love the writing of the late Louis L'Amour, the American novelist whose specialty was the Old West.

During the ongoing pandemic and the current fractious political climate, I enjoy the escape the North Dakota-born L'Amour, who died in 1988, provides.

More to the point, I can forget about today for a while when I crack the spine of one of his books.

L'Amour's writings betray his keen awareness of the human condition.

For example, in his 1981 novel "Comstock Lode," these words appear:

"Nobody is ever convinced by argument. They just think up new reasons for maintaining old positions and become more defensive. The thing for you to remember is that no matter what they believe, they all drink coffee, eat doughnuts and pies."

SEMO debate

As this column is being written, College Republicans and College Democrats are preparing to debate with a presumed focus on the Trump-Biden election. By the time you read this, the encounter will be long over and my before-the-fact surmise is no minds were changed.

If correct, it makes one wonder about the value of debating and arguing, doesn't it?

A debate, if you will, is a high-minded argument.

Well, recent history notwithstanding, it is supposed to be.

Jesus might throw a bit of shade toward Mr. L'Amour and his aforementioned attitude.

The New Testament witness reveals a Jesus willing to enter into an argument -- certainly he did so with the Jewish establishment in Jerusalem on a number of occasions.

Jesus also models how to argue with people who, unlike the Pharisees and Sadducees, were not out to trap him.

The eternal life query

In Mark chapter 10, Jesus is approached by a man -- in a story forever known as "the rich young ruler" -- and the man asks Jesus what he needs to do to gain eternal life.

Jesus reminds him of the timeless commandments: no murder, no adultery, no stealing, no lying, no cheating and make sure you honor your mother and father.

Question asked and answered.

Do these things and you will live forever.

Simple. Have a nice day.

But the unnamed man is not content with Jesus' reply and suddenly, we find ourselves spectators to a short debate.

"But I have kept (the commandments) since my youth!" he defensively retorts.

Jesus realizes he's got a hard case on his hands and, as the Message paraphrase puts it, the Master looks the man "hard in the eye and loved him."