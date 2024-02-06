Lakes and campfires

A good friend of mine posted a picture of them having a blazing camp fire, and it was hot outside. His words to describe it was "nothing like a good fire on a hot summer night." It's true. There is something about sitting around a fire watching it burn whether one is sweating or scooting close to the fire because of the cold.

A bunch of us used to go up by Sam A. Baker Park and spend a few days. There was no air conditioning, but there was electricity, so we had fans. But when the temp is 95 outside, a fan can only do so much. You just sweat. But we always had a camp fire. Always. I made sure we had a coffee pot, and if Dallas Kinder was along, there always was a pot of beans sitting over the camp fire. Somehow he would figure out a way to set a cast iron pot of beans and ham hocks on the fire. I think the maddest I ever saw Dallas was when I accidently let the beans burn. He was smoking hot.

Numerous times a year, our oldest son invites our other son and Marge and I down to roast hot dogs and eat marshmellows. So we all sit around the fire sweating and no matter where you sit the smoke from the fire drifts your way. Seems like at times one can move to the other side of the fire, and the smoke will drift that way to you. And by the end of the evening we all smell like a wood fire and hotdogs. Not much better than a hotdog over a wood fire though.

There was a big body of water, Lake McConaughy, 25 to 30 miles south of where I grew up north of Arthur, Nebraska. We simply called it the Dam. There were sandy beaches all around the Dam. Crystal clear water. We'd go down to fish, but a good wood fire never hurts. So we'd scrounge around and find enough wood to burn, and Dad would get it started. So we'd sit by the fire and watch our poles. I'd like to go back and relive some of those days with Mom and Dad.