LaKenya Taylor helps found Pad It program, publishes new book

LaKenya Taylor of Cape Girardeau came up with a concept a couple of years ago called Pad It that has helped hundreds of low-income women and girls in the area obtain free feminine products.

"About two years ago, I had this thought," Taylor says. "My husband is the pastor at Lighthouse Cape Church, and I wanted to figure out a way to provide free feminine products to women in Mended Hearts Recovery (an alcoholism treatment center in Cape), and the Safe House for Women."

Through efforts with the Lighthouse Cape Church, Taylor was able to do this.

"Then, in January (of 2017), I called Central High School," she says. "I asked the school nurse if they had enough [feminine products], and how they received them. I was surprised to learn that they were all donation based, and that they didn't have that many available. ... A few days later, the school nurse called me and said that they were completely out, so I took about 700 pads and tampons out there."

After that, Taylor started contacting other schools.

Cutline Email/Stock:PHOTO BY ANDREW J.Cutline Email/Stock:WHITAKERCutline Email/Stock:LaKenya Taylor poses with her book "My Dress is Black, Never Red"at the Cape Girardeau Public Library. Taylor is also the creator of Pad It, a program that provides feminine products to girls at local public schools.

"I called the junior high and middle school here; I called Jackson and Scott City schools as well as Sikeston schools."

All of the schools voiced a need for the free feminine products.

"We now provide them to 11 schools from Jackson to the Benton area," Taylor says. "From January through April of 2017, we gave out over 12,000 feminine products."

Funding and donations for the Pad It program are all community based, according to Taylor.

In addition to Lighthouse Cape, other churches in the area have become involved as well as the Zonta Club, and Tamatha McIntosh Crowson of T Crowson Fitness.

"This summer, Tamatha asked each team (from the boot camp exercise classes she instructs) to bring in pads and tampons [to donate to Pad It]."

The feminine products are given completely free to the girls, according to Taylor.