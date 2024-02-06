Lagoon has been drained before, 1962

Last week's blog detailed improvements made to the Capaha Park -- then Fairground Park -- lagoon in 1932.

This blog continues with articles dealing with the 1962 draining, dredging and further drama. Unlike the project 30 years prior, the 1962 work wasn't plagued by recurrences of water lilies. Rather, some of the improvements made to the banks and drainage proved faulty and had to be repaired.

Here is the Southeast Missourian's coverage of the project from start to finish.

Published Feb. 3, 1962, in the Southeast Missourian:

To start Monday on lagoon work

Members of the Cape Girardeau Parks Department prepare to install rip-rap around the Capaha Park lagoon on this unused photograph. (G.D. Fronabarger ~ Southeast Missourian archive)

The Exchange Club announced today work of dredging the Capaha Park lagoon to deepen it and improve it for fishing for Cape Girardeau youngsters will start on Monday, weather permitting.

The city park department has started lowering the water level of the lake and a dredge contributed by the Mary Construction Co. has been placed on the east side of the lagoon ready to begin the work.

It is planned to dig a deep channel at one side of the lagoon. Fish will be driven into (it) and remain there during the period of dredging and repairing the lagoon banks. Later, rough fish will be culled.

Published Tuesday, Feb. 6, 1962, in the Southeast Missourian:

Some big fish in park lagoon

The fish grew big in the Capaha Park lagoon. At least some of them did.

Commissioner J.W. McBride related at City Council meeting Monday that lowering water has revealed a 35-pound buffalo and another weighing between 16 and 17 pounds.

The big fish was caught and taken to public works department headquarters where it was dressed.

Other fish have followed receding water in the lagoon, which is being drained preparatory to dredging and restocking.

The commissioner said a large number of park benches had been removed from the bottom of the lake, evidently left on ice which melted in past several years, or else thrown there by vandals.

The benches, he reported, were taken to the Arena Building and are being repaired.

Published Wednesday, Feb. 7, 1962, in the Southeast Missourian:

Big rough fish blamed for loss of lagoon stock

The mystery of the disappearing fish in the Capaha Park lagoon was largely solved when workers Tuesday hauled out the monster, 60-pound alligator gar shown in the (above) photograph and a second half it size.

Pictured with the 4-foot, 10-inch gar are Park Commissioner J.W. McBride, left, and John Eldridge, public works superintendent. Posed beside the huge fish to illustrate its size is Terry Taylor, 10, son of Mr. and Mrs. Bill E. Taylor, 1416 Rose.

In the other photograph, William Bollinger uses a pitchfork to spear a 20-pound buffalo, one of a number taken from the lagoon.

On Tuesday, as waters receded in the dredging operation, a small truck load of carp and buffalo weighing 15 to 35 pounds were removed from the lagoon.

Those familiar with the feeding habits of the gar said a pair such as those taken from the lagoon can exhaust the game fish population of a body of water.