Laboring for God

By Tyler Tankersley

In 1894, President Grover Cleveland declared the first Monday of September as a day to honor the role of labor in American life.

He issued this decree six days after the end of the Pullman Strike in Chicago in which railroad workers were lobbying for better work conditions.

This is still the reason why we rest on Labor Day to celebrate and reflect upon the fruits of our work life.

Many of us will celebrate Labor Day by hosting or attending one of the last summer barbecues in our neighborhood.

Our labor is an important part of our cultural identity. Usually the second, if not the first, question we are asked when first meeting someone is: "So, what do you do?"

We don't like to admit this, but our culture often assigns people personal worth based on how valuable we deem their job.

There are some things involving work that unite us all, however.

In the creation story found in Genesis, all of humanity is given a vocation: "The Lord God took the man and put him in the garden of Eden to work it and to keep it" (Genesis 2:15).

The man is given the task of caring for the garden.

The Hebrew word pair used here for "work it" and "keep it" can refer to either gardening or shepherding.

The first man in the Garden of Eden was given the vocation of watching over and nurturing the land.