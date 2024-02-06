Labor Day marks transition into fall and National Piano Month

By Darla Buckhannon
Happy birthday to Josh Butcher, Shirley Sullinger, Alvie Surface, Ron Moyers, Todd Wessel, Dale Williams, David Herbst, Warren Masterson, Ashley Kitchens, Raymond Spies, Daryl Ross, Alice Swain, Jimmy Hargrove, Blake Dannenmueller, Charlotte Foulk, Alice Walker, Clara Westrich, Kevin Goetz, Barbara Cook, Chelsea Halter, Jennifer Dodds, Jean Reece, Nicole Lynn, Judy Cook, Mark Pobst and Amanda Mirly. Special wishes to Mary Ann Phillips who turns 90 years young this Saturday!
Happy anniversary to Elvis and Judy Abernathy, Tim and Megan Steimle, Ernie and Mary Duncan, Bobby and Nelda Eichhorn, Rodger and Shellie Seyer, Mike and Carla Lee and Kevin and Cindy Teegarden.
Happy Labor Day weekend! The grills are out and retail sales abound. For some, the end of summer is when the pool closes, for others its last gasp is when the Chaffee Drive In closes the last Sunday of September. Does this mean no more wearing of white? I don't think the fashion police dictate to women anymore; we know what is and what isn't appropriate for the season or the occasion.
Yesterday was VJ Day -- Victory Over Japan Day. It marks the day in 1945 on which a formal ceremony was held aboard the USS Missouri in Tokyo Bay, celebrating the surrender of Japan and official end of WW II.
The month of September is known as Better Breakfast Month, Classical Music Month, Honey Month and National Piano Month. I just had our piano tuned and it sounds classical!
City Council meets tomorrow night at 7 p.m. at City Hall. City Hall reminds residents to put your house numbers on your homes and to update your contact numbers.
The Sept. 15 deadline for the Sept. 30 CHS Alumni Banquet nears. Mail your checks in the amount of $15 per person plus optional dues of $5 to P.O. Box 172 Chaffee, Mo. 63740.
It is a nice time to walk Lake Tywappity with the cool temps, few bugs and clear paths -- except for the tree roots. Watch for ospreys perched on trees near the water and monarch butterflies that will be migrating through our area. The hummingbirds are plentiful at feeders and fun to watch.
Richard's Indian Fantails and Mookies are happy, and he commented the other day how well-behaved they are during their backyard recess. The very next day we were startled to see four Mookies on the top of our house.
The ornamental grass on our parkway was cut down and Richard went the extra step by digging it up. Now it is a non-issue. I much prefer the purple fountain grass I used to plant next to the garage but since we are focusing on perennials, Richard switched me to this particular grass; I must say a little goes a long way.
The eclipse was spectacular, yet most nights we have a beautiful sky to watch. This week we will have a full moon. One recent early morning, Orion the Hunter was especially bright. Visible in the night sky on autumn mornings and winter evenings, Orion's belt is easily seen with the brightest star of Rigel at the bottom right of the constellation and the second brightest, Betelgeuse, on the upper left.
Dr. Fenton's office on Main is up and running, and Family Nurse Practitioner Walter Johnson opens his office next to Medicap on Tuesday. The Chamber of Commerce officially welcomes him with a ribbon cutting 11 a.m. Tuesday. FNP Johnson has over 20 years of primary and emergent health care experience and is associated with the Missouri Delta Medical Center in Sikeston. Call the clinic at (573) 887-4171 to make an appointment.
Rail traffic has picked up lately. I like to hear their whistles but especially love the smell of diesel and creosote, the perfume of railroads, which takes me back to the days of meeting our Dad when he returned from engineering his noon Frisco run from Memphis. I can still picture him walking along the tracks with his grip in hand to meet us. Our tall, lanky dad was a delight to see, and we were always excited when he was in the house!
Remember to tell those special people in your live that you love them -- those three words mean so much.
Our thoughts and prayers are with those in Texas who are dealing with the fury of Hurricane Harvey.
Email your news to darbuck2@airmail.net or leave a message at (573) 887-6430 or (214) 207-7839.
Then there was the 18-wheeler bumper sticker -- are you this close to Jesus?
