Lab-grown meat could be in restaurants in 3 years

BERLIN -- A Dutch company presenting the world's first lab-grown beef burger five years ago said Tuesday it has received funding to pursue its plans to make and sell artificially grown meat to restaurants starting in 2021.

Mosa Meat said it hopes to sell its first products -- most likely ground beef for burgers -- in three years. The aim is to achieve industrial-scale production two to three years later, with a typical hamburger patty costing about $1.