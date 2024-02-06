Kudzu ... A huge mistake!

My research on kudzu revealed that this plant, which is native to Asia, was brought to the United States in the late 1800s to address soil erosion problems. Use of the plant was limited for several years, but after the Dust Bowl Days of the 1930s, the newly formed U.S. Soil Conservation Service began promoting the planting of kudzu. More than 500,000 acres in several southern states were soon planted to kudzu!
In my photo. which was taken in Southeast Missouri, you can see the aggressive nature of kudzu. From an above ground "crown" this plant sends out extensive roots and vines. The vines are very dense, can grow at least 50 feet per growing season and will completely cover and smother any bush or tree that it climbs.
Kudzu is now known to be an American disaster. Probably the best way to rid a property of kudzu is to utilize a "controlled burn," followed by removing all the kudzu crowns. The underground root system will die and not produce new crowns or vines.
