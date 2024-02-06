Kraft Bakery ... popular place for 53 years

As a young boy, Bernard "Barney" Kraft loved running errands for the family bakery. It was an adventure, and after all, it was all he knew. His German family had always lived above their bakery: His father, Adam; mother, Elizabeth (nee Huhn); and the six children, Gertrude, Ferdinand, Bernard, Otto, Bertha and Katherine.

On one particular day, Oct. 5, 1886, his dad had him deliver a huge basket of bakery goods to the steamboat "La Mascot," that was blowing its whistle at the busy Cape Girardeau levee. It was a noisy place. Passengers were boarding for the boat's last trip to St. Louis for the season. He had to hurry. The captain was blasting the bell for departure, and he didn't want to be late to his class at Lorimier School.

As he placed the last loaf of bread in the storage bin, the chief steward handed him the voucher which he had to take to the purser's office for payment. The ropes were being untied, and the boat started to move. Just in the nick of time, he hit the gangplank, passing a prominent local gentleman getting on: Henry Lind.

Later that day, Cape citizens heard the sad news, "La Mascot," loaded with freight and passengers, exploded on its way north. Thirty lives were lost, including Mr. Lind. (This story was told to Don Kraft by his father.)

The Kraft Bakery, established on the northwest corner of Spanish and Independence in 1873, actually began on Water Street during the Civil War, to catch the steamboat trade. Moving to Spanish Street gave more room for a horse, wagon, barn and water well. Adam Kraft bought the lot from John Frank, demolished an old frame building and built a larger brick structure with living quarters upstairs in 1882. The cost was $1,400.