Korean War display to be shown in Kent Library

Images a Piedmont man took during his time while serving in Korea and travels to Japan in the early 1950s will be on display to allow others to experience the life of a Marine Corps pilot.

A presentation featuring Marine Naval Aviator Maj. Charles L. Duncan's photos are on display at Kent Library on the campus of Southeast Missouri State University

"Through the Eyes of a Marine: Revisiting the Korean War through the Letters and Images of Major Charles L. Duncan" will provide important research value and show his indirect connection to author William Faulkner.

Duncan's daughter, Kim, along with her siblings, Sandy, Steve and Kay, compiled all their father's memorabilia by scanning documents and photos into a book accompanied by an index.

"Just when I thought I was done, they would bring me another box," Kim said.

During the process, it was discovered Duncan had flown with Faulkner's nephew.

"The history, military and Faulkner component interested the library the most," Kim said.

After working on and off for about a year to compile the information, Kim met with Roxie Dunn and Tracie Manes with Special Collections & Archives at Kent Library.

As well as the display, several of Duncan's photos and letters also will be available through Kent Library's website under the special collections and archives option.