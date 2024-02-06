Korean War display to be shown in Kent Library

Images a Piedmont man took during his time while serving in Korea and travels to Japan in the early 1950s will be on display to allow others to experience the life of a Marine Corps pilot.
A presentation featuring Marine Naval Aviator Maj. Charles L. Duncan's photos are on display at Kent Library on the campus of Southeast Missouri State University
"Through the Eyes of a Marine: Revisiting the Korean War through the Letters and Images of Major Charles L. Duncan" will provide important research value and show his indirect connection to author William Faulkner.
Duncan's daughter, Kim, along with her siblings, Sandy, Steve and Kay, compiled all their father's memorabilia by scanning documents and photos into a book accompanied by an index.
"Just when I thought I was done, they would bring me another box," Kim said.
During the process, it was discovered Duncan had flown with Faulkner's nephew.
"The history, military and Faulkner component interested the library the most," Kim said.
After working on and off for about a year to compile the information, Kim met with Roxie Dunn and Tracie Manes with Special Collections & Archives at Kent Library.
As well as the display, several of Duncan's photos and letters also will be available through Kent Library's website under the special collections and archives option.
"My dad wrote over 100 letters to my mother, Mary, during his time in Korea," Kim said. The letters were written between May 1952 and February 1953.
According to Kim, six of those letters will be online, with others being added later.
In 1942, Duncan joined the Marine Corps and became a pilot. He spent the duration of World War II in Pensacola, Fla., as an aerobatics instructor.
He remained in the Marine Corps Reserve following the war's end and was called up for active duty during the Korean War.
As a carrier pilot, Duncan completed 54 combat missions before returning home at the conclusion of the war. He ended his career with the Marine Corps in 1960 as a major after 18 years of service.
Duncan was named major June 28, 1952, while in Korea.
Paralleling his military career, in 1949, Duncan and his brothers began quarrying limestone in various locations in the area.
Later they began a ready-mixed concrete operation in numerous towns throughout Missouri and ultimately began development of shopping centers with Dr. Jerry McLane. This included the Mansion Mall and Valley Plaza Shopping Centers in Poplar Bluff, Missouri.
In the early 1960s, Duncan also began a separate career in the life insurance business, retiring in May 1995.
Duncan died June 29, 1995, at his home in Piedmont.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.