Kobe Bryant death is reminder that life is precious

Many Americans have been struck with grief over last Sunday's news of Kobe Bryant, his daughter and their friends fatal helicopter crash. That evening I had a church member lose two relatives, one was expected, and one was not. We are reminded that life is precious, and it can be over in an instant.

I am always saddened when a young person dies. What would they have contributed to society had they lived a longer life? We have not been promised tomorrow, and there is no guarantee that we will live until our 80s or 90s. Psalm 90:12, asks The Lord to teach us to number our days. In other words, we should value each day that we have and try not to waste any of them. Some are blessed with more days than others.

You may have heard about the March for Life that recently took place in Washington D. C. For the first time in history a sitting U. S. President addressed the crowd in person. There were people there from across the nation, multiple generations, various ethnicities, Democrats and Republicans. They marched to echo the Psalmist as he writes "...you formed my inward parts; you knitted me together in my mother's womb" Psalm 139:13. Those of us who stand for the unborn believe that life is a precious gift and each person is created by God.

Liz Mandeville holds a rosary while standing near I-55 during a local demonstration for National Life Chain on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, at the Cemetery of the Innocent in Cape Girardeau. The rosary was blessed at the Vatican and inherited from Mandeville's mother. Ben Matthews ~ Southeast

Do you realize there are on average 3,000 babies aborted every day in the United States? Research indicates that more than 90% of abortions are for birth control. I am concerned that we live in a society that does not value human life. A higher percentage of minorities are aborted.