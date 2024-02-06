Known by its fruit

Sept. 11 was on a Sunday this year. For many of us, Sunday is a busy day filled with worship, lunch, meetings, more worship, then maybe more meetings. For others, it is the last lazy day before the start of the workweek. Did you think about the terrorist attack in 2001? Did you remember those who died in Benghazi, Libya on Sept. 11, 2012? When we reflect on these kinds of acts of terrorism, we have to ask honest questions about the role religion plays.

We were trained almost immediately not to blame an entire world religion for the extremist attacks committed by a small group of people. Sometimes I wonder why some religions are criticized incessantly while others are given a pass. I heard someone say that people feel free to insult Christians because they do not expect them to fight back. Perhaps it is wise not to offend or provoke people who might react violently.

It is good to live in a country where we have religious freedom. People who come to the United States are expected to abide by our laws and agree to live at peace with people even if they reject their religious beliefs. Those of us who follow Christ are commanded to love our enemies and bless those who persecute us. In Luke 6:27-28 Jesus exhorts, "Love your enemies, do good to those who hate you, bless those who curse you, pray for those who abuse you."

Jesus said that we will know a tree by its fruit. In other words, if people do good things and live a godly life, we assume that they are true servants of God. However, people who are vengeful, deceitful, and murder people for believing differently from themselves, are servants of the devil. A good tree produces good fruit, a bad tree produces bad fruit.

Galatians 5: 22-23 describes the fruit of the Spirit. This is a foundational passage for Christians who are concerned about their spiritual development. "But the fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness, self-control; against such things there is no law."