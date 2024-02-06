Know where you want to go

In "Alice in Wonderland," Alice comes to a fork in the road asking the Cheshire Cat which way she should go. The mysterious cat replies, "That depends a good deal on where you want to go." "I don't much care where," says Alice. "Then it doesn't much matter which way you go," rebuffs the cat.

The advice in this fictional exchange illustrates the importance of knowing where you want to go before you set out on your journey. Countless graduations, speeches, self-help talks and even sermons have used this quote to stress the priority of knowing where you are going before you set you're on your journey. For the two or three people in the crowd who have written their five, ten, and twenty-year plans, this dialogue resonates with them. But for those of us who at lunchtime are trying to decide what they should have had for breakfast, the children's story is another beratement of their lack of vision and planning.

Perhaps if Alice had Psalm 1:1-2 before her, she would see that the right road to take is not dependent upon where she wants to go but who is influencing her. The Psalmist writes,

1 Blessed is the man

who walks not in the counsel of the wicked,

nor stands in the way of sinners,