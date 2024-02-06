Romans 14:10--12 says, "Why do you pass judgment on your brother? Or you, why do you despise your brother? For we will all stand before the judgment seat of God; for it is written, 'As I live, says the Lord, every knee shall bow to me, and every tongue shall confess to God.' So, then each of us will give an account of himself to God." (ESV)

We read about the Great White Throne Judgment in Revelation 20:11-15, "Then I saw a great white throne and him who was seated on it. From his presence earth and sky fled away, and no place was found for them. And I saw the dead, great and small, standing before the throne, and books were opened. Then another book was opened, which is the book of life. And the dead were judged by what was written in the books, according to what they had done. And the sea gave up the dead who were in it, Death and Hades gave up the dead who were in them, and they were judged, each one of them, according to what they had done. Then Death and Hades were thrown into the lake of fire. This is the second death, the lake of fire. And if anyone's name was not found written in the book of life, he was thrown into the lake of fire. (ESV)

I have often seen the expression: No God, no peace; Know God, know peace. I think we can use the same wordplay for, "No justice, no peace." Most of us would agree that a lack of justice robs us of peace. Injustice produces fear and anxiety. I do not believe most people will have any lasting peace until they have peace with God. When they know the God of justice, then they can know the kind of peace that can carry them through difficult trials in life. Know justice, know peace.

The Bible tells us that we have all sinned, so what about us? Good news! If you have repented of your sin and asked God to forgive you, then you can know that Jesus took your sin and suffered the punishment for it. Jesus died as our substitute on the cross. Jesus fulfills the requirement of righteousness so that we can go to heaven when we die. God is just, so no sin goes unpunished. According to the New Testament, we will either suffer eternal condemnation because of our sin, or have eternal life through Jesus. The difference depends on if we have trusted Jesus as our Savior and Lord. Ask God to forgive you and seek forgiveness from those you have wronged before it is too late.