FeaturesJune 25, 2019

Knitters' network bans Trump support on website

NEW YORK -- A free, 8-million strong social network for knitters, crocheters and others in the fiber arts has banned any mention of support for President Donald Trump and his administration. The new policy on Ravelry.com was posted Sunday. The post states the site took the action because it can't provide a space "inclusive of all and also allow support for open white supremacy." The post went on to say support of the Trump administration is "undeniably support for white supremacy."...

By LEANNE ITALIE ~ Associated Press
A woman knits in Silverdale, Washington. A free, 8-million-strong social network for knitters, crocheters and others in the fiber arts has banned any talk of President Donald Trump and his administration. The new policy on Ravelry.com states the site took the action because it can't provide a space "inclusive of all and also allow support for open white supremacy."
A woman knits in Silverdale, Washington. A free, 8-million-strong social network for knitters, crocheters and others in the fiber arts has banned any talk of President Donald Trump and his administration. The new policy on Ravelry.com states the site took the action because it can't provide a space "inclusive of all and also allow support for open white supremacy."Larry Steagall ~ Associated Press

NEW YORK -- A free, 8-million strong social network for knitters, crocheters and others in the fiber arts has banned any mention of support for President Donald Trump and his administration.

The new policy on Ravelry.com was posted Sunday. The post states the site took the action because it can't provide a space "inclusive of all and also allow support for open white supremacy." The post went on to say support of the Trump administration is "undeniably support for white supremacy."

The site, founded in 2017, said the idea was not to ban Republicans or conservative politics but to distinguish them from "hate groups and intolerance." The policy makes no mention of similar treatment for registered users who criticize Trump or the administration.

One of Ravelry's co-founders, Jessica Forbes, did not immediately return a message for comment Monday. The White House declined to comment Monday.

Activism among knitters was demonstrated in pink, cat-eared hats made and worn by thousands of women and others for the women's marches of January 2017 after Trump took office. Some so-called "yarn bombers," or knitters who create public installations, have used the practice to support the Time's Up and abortion rights movements, along with other causes.

More than 16,000 Twitter users weighed in after Ravelry posted the new policy there, including those who both supported and opposed the change. Others simply chatted about knitting.

