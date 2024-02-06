Kitty Kandalaft -- From rustic beginnings to teacher and pilot

Anyone who has had the pleasure of knowing Kitty Kandalaft of Dexter may have trouble believing that this soft-spoken, gracious southern lady had her beginnings in the rustic, rugged terrain of West Virginia.

"I come from where the hillbillies live," laughs Kandalaft. "We lived up a holler in a two-room house. There was an ice-cold spring where we chilled our milk and butter, and a big garden that provided plenty of vegetables for canning. We raised our own meat, too, and cured it in a smokehouse."

Born Kathleen Short on August 17, 1930, Kandalaft is the oldest of four children. Twins Dorothy and Douglas died in childhood, and sister Patsy lives a few hours away in Fayette, MO.

"My mother thought she named me Kathleen Jean," Kandalaft chuckles, "but on the birth certificate I had no middle name. My aunt always called me Kitty Jean, anyway."

"When I was little, before we moved to town, we lived right across the creek from my daddy's parents," Kandalaft recalls with a smile. "In the evenings we would go over to their house. I remember sitting on Ma's lap as she would sing to us."

Kandalaft says that navigating the creek could be tricky--depending on the depth of the water and the time of day.

"Most days we would cross over on stones; however, if the water was high, we had to walk on a log," Kandalaft recounts. "If it were dark, Daddy put a lantern on a long pole and carried me on his shoulders. That always scared me, and I kept my eyes closed!"

Kandalft explains that her uncle was the postmaster at the post office/general store which lay up the holler. When her uncle retired, her father assumed that position. After a few years, another postmaster position became available at a larger post office near the mouth of the holler.

"The store attached to this post office was larger and had two gas pumps. We moved into a four-room house in a neighborhood and I had friends to play with," remembers Kandalaft.

She says in the evenings the kids would all gather outside and play games, and in the summer they went to the swimming hole in the creek that was deep and clear.

"Our favorite game was Annie Over," recalls Kandalaft, "and we would play that for hours; until it was dark and time to go inside."

In the middle of her third grade year, the family moved to Baileysville, where her father took over another larger post office/store.

"When I arrived at the new school, I did not know my multiplication tables and I thought they were so hard," reminisces Kandalaft. "My mother went to the principal and asked that I be put back in second grade, but the principal suggested I be given a chance to catch up. You better believe I buckled down and learned those tables!"

Kandalaft explains that the school in Baileysville was two rooms. The elementary students were on one side and the high schoolers on the other. By the time she was 15, Kandalaft and the other four high schoolers had completed all the courses of study that were available.

"We were going to school each day, but we spent most of our time playing," says Kandalaft. "We thought it was fun, but the teacher told us we should go to college, so at mid-term four of us girls began attending Concord College in Princeton, West Virginia."

Kandalaft says she really did not have a career in mind, and was simply taking classes she liked. Among those were music and voice because she knew how to play the piano.

Kandalaft's music teacher introduced her to Etude Magazine, which was a popular music magazine at that time. On the back cover of one issue was an advertisement for Bob Jones University in Greenville, South Carolina. That college had a music program that included instruction in the harp.

Kandalaft shared the information with her music teacher who suggested that the aspiring musician attend Interlochen Music Camp in Michigan to obtain her introduction to the harp.

"Mother and Daddy wanted to give me everything they could to help me better myself," Kandalaft observes, "so they made arrangements for me to attend Interlochen."

It turned out, though, that miscommunication between the camp and her family, nearly caused Kandalaft to miss the opportunity.

"The ad said Ann Arbor, Michigan," states Kandalaft, "and that was where all the payments were sent, so my parents purchased a train ticket to Ann Arbor. I rode the train all night long and was exhausted by the time I arrived."

Kandalaft recalls that she got in a taxi, but the driver had never heard of Interlochen Music Camp. After consulting a map, they discovered that the camp was actually in Interlochen, Michigan, over 200 miles away.

"Mother had given me a little cash to use for spending money," Kandalaft says, "so I used that to purchase a bus ticket to Interlochen."