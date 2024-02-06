Kitchen islands

Prep surface. Gathering spot. Storage solution. The kitchen island is one of those home elements that seems to have known its purpose from its inception: a utilitarian divider between kitchen and family zones, the heart of the home.

Over the years, the kitchen island has come to offer far more than counter space. It might include a cooktop, bookshelves, drop-down bar, sink and acres of granite.

Today's islands come in all shapes and sizes, and have been tailored for all kinds of purposes. One important addition is connectivity: Designers and architects are integrating plugs, ports and other tech features into the kitchen island.

For one project, New York City designer Michael Wood integrated a system of USB ports and outlets into a kitchen island that also included ample storage, good seating and a clever pet-feeding nook. "The result is a family hub of activity," he says.

Granite has given ground to more performance-friendly countertops. Engineered materials like Dekton, Silestone, Corian and others are heat-, scratch- and stain-resistant. Designers are using real and faux woods, too. And there's a trend toward combining different types of surfaces. In another project, Wood used soapstone, butcher block and Corian on the kitchen island.

This photo shows Slate Design's grey washed wood island with shelves and a cubby, which turns even a city-sized galley kitchen into a more useable space. There's a longer white lacquered version as well; both come with marble top. CB2 ~ Associated Press

"An island is a great place to be creative," says Chicago kitchen designer Mick De Giulio. "I often combine materials and use them to define various functions."