Pucker up all you hot lips! The Tri-City Senior Citizen's Nutrition Center will be crowning a King and Queen of Valentines this Valentine's Day. Plus, rumor has it -- there will be a kissing booth on site that day.

"I have two people picked out for the kissing booth, a man and a woman," said April Johnson, volunteer contributions coordinator. "They don't know about it yet," Johnson said with a mischievous chuckle.

Valentine fun and the usual nutritious home-cooked meal will be available on Wednesday the fourteenth, Valentine's Day.

"All of our meals are homemade," Johnson said.

"And you don't have to be 60 years old to come here and eat," chirped in Victoria Slinkard, center administrator. "Anyone of any age is welcome to come and get a good meal ... anyone, any race, religion, size, shape -- all are welcome. We're here to help our neighbors."

Here is how the kissing booth game will be played: For 75 cents, a person can be put into the kissing booth. The person must sit in the kissing booth for 15 minutes and dole out the smackers. But, if the person doesn't want to be smooched, he or she may pay a dollar to escape duty. Plus, that person can then choose someone else to take his or her place in the booth.

To select a King and Queen of Valentines Day, it will cost one dollar per vote. The king and queen will sit at a special Valentine's table, wear crowns, rings, and of course, dine on the center's food.