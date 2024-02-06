After finishing an exercise, teacher Jennie Pehle gave precise instructions to her class.

"Now close Kahoot!" Pehle told her 23 students. "Now, if you have QR codes at your table, you can start working at your table."

The students, all equipped with iPads, went to work.

Pehle was not teaching foreign language, chemistry or even genetics.

She's a kindergarten teacher at Orchard Drive Elementary School in Jackson.

Presley Harrison, left, giggles as Addison Broussard, center, and Cole Kasten try out a photo app Friday on an iPad in Jennie Pehle's kindergarten class at Orchard Drive Elementary in Jackson. Laura Simon

This is not your daddy's kindergarten.

There are still singing and crafts and all, but in this increasingly high-tech world, a Seesaw is no longer a seesaw.

On this particular day, about midway into the school year, Pehle was demonstrating the technology being incorporated into the classroom of her 5- and 6-year-olds.

Kahoot! was a website, projected onto a large screen at the back of the room, where the students engaged in a "Match The Word" contest from their iPads.

The first round featured a picture of a dog and four words in colored boxes with a silent, on-screen countdown from 20 seconds. The students provided the audio, turning it into a NASA-like event as they demonstrated the ability to count backward.

Jonathan Roe, right, sneaks a photo of Kolten Geske using the Seesaw app on his iPad on Friday, Jan. 6, 2016, in Jennie Pehle's kindergarten class at Orchard Drive Elementary in Jackson. Laura Simon

Upon "blastoff," the screen flashed 18 correct answers, and Pehle gave a shoutout to Jaxon Hood for making the quickest response, jumping to the top of the points leaderboard, a display that featured the first names and point totals for the quickest to punch the correct word.

Jaxon's lead was short-lived, however, as Avery Kuehn beat him to the draw on "hat" (17 correct responses) and "jug" (19 correct), then stayed out front on "cat" (21), "rat" (19) and "mat" (19).

Plenty of fun, countdowns and learning.

Just as important, it was information Pehle had on file that she would look at later to see who might have struggled and needed help.

Then came the QR codes, scanned by the students to access reading, spelling and subtraction exercises that required the use of headphones. Each youngster worked individually, scanning coded cards that presented a problem or activated a voice that read a picture book.

"They're reading it, and we're looking at the pictures," Sophia Crowell said, explaining the activity.

After a time, the Seesaw exhibition was put in motion as Pehle assigned several students to use the camera and video modes on the iPads.

Operating in the Seesaw Class app, Jonathan Roe snapped pictures of his classmates working, while Kolton Geske took video.

"For Christmas, I got a tablet," Roe said. "Before that, I played on my dad's iPad. Tablets are awesome because they're a little bit different from iPads."

Geske said he's had a tablet at home for a couple of years.

"I took video of everyone but me, because I was the one taking the video," he said when asked about his duty in the Seesaw process.