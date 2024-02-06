Kimono no more: Shapewear line renamed

NEW YORK -- Kim Kardashian West's shapewear line Kimono is no more. The new name, changed amid outcry over cultural appropriation, is SKIMS Solutionwear.

The reality star, makeup mogul and law student said on Instagram she changed the name after much "thought and consideration." Kardashian West told WSJ Magazine back in July her intentions to play off her name with Kimono were "innocent" and she had not anticipated the backlash.