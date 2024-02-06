All sections
FeaturesAugust 27, 2019

Kimono no more: Shapewear line renamed

NEW YORK -- Kim Kardashian West's shapewear line Kimono is no more. The new name, changed amid outcry over cultural appropriation, is SKIMS Solutionwear. The reality star, makeup mogul and law student said on Instagram she changed the name after much "thought and consideration." Kardashian West told WSJ Magazine back in July her intentions to play off her name with Kimono were "innocent" and she had not anticipated the backlash...

Associated Press
Kim Kardashian West poses for a photo in December at "The Cher Show" Broadway musical opening night in New York. West's shapewear line Kimono is no more. The new name, changed amid outcry over cultural appropriation, is SKIMS Solutionwear.
Kim Kardashian West poses for a photo in December at "The Cher Show" Broadway musical opening night in New York. West's shapewear line Kimono is no more. The new name, changed amid outcry over cultural appropriation, is SKIMS Solutionwear.
Evan Agostini ~ Associated Press

NEW YORK -- Kim Kardashian West's shapewear line Kimono is no more. The new name, changed amid outcry over cultural appropriation, is SKIMS Solutionwear.

The reality star, makeup mogul and law student said on Instagram she changed the name after much "thought and consideration." Kardashian West told WSJ Magazine back in July her intentions to play off her name with Kimono were "innocent" and she had not anticipated the backlash.

The name Kimono, the same word for an ancient Japanese style of dressing, surfaced in June after Kardashian West attempted to trademark it.

Her shapewear line is color and size-inclusive, ranging from XXS to 5XL. Some pieces include side slits in spots Kardashian West said she used to make herself with scissors.

Community
