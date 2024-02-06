Kimchi fried comfort food on a snowy day

Chicken Tikka Masala was the inspiration for my recent return trip to the Spanish Street Farmacy located in downtown Cape Girardeau. I did not realize it had been almost two full years to the day since my original visit. When I arrived, it was once again on a dreary winter day. I selected a tiny booth that was just the right size for solo dining, then walked up to the counter to place my order. "Mercy" met me on the other side of the counter but unfortunately, she had bad news. The chicken tikka masala was the $10 Blue Plate Special for the day and they were completely sold out. I should have known it would be a popular dish considering we do not have an Indian restaurant in our area. I was ravenous, so I quickly reviewed the menu and set my sights on the margherita sourdough flatbread pizza. Simple -- marinara, Amish cheese and fresh basil atop an artisan sourdough flatbread. The Green Family takes great pride in providing delectable items using only the freshest, healthiest, locally sourced ingredients, so there was no chance of washing down their food with my usual Pepsi or Coke. I ordered their Red Zinger Tea.

As I enjoyed watching snowflakes dance through the air outside of the restaurant, my food arrived.

The margherita pizza was delicious. The fragrant bright fresh basil created an experience to be enjoyed beyond the palate. My favorite part of the pizza was the artisan crust, and my tea was tart yet refreshing.

I had such a great experience I decided to return a couple of weeks later to try their Kimchi Fried Rice on a Friday afternoon. This time, I arrived around noon to make sure I did not miss out and also ordered their Cherry Kola beverage. We have not had much snow this year but, oddly enough, flurries twirled around outside this time as well. As I waited for my food to arrive, I did some research on the origins of my lunch. Kimchi fried rice is a common food you might find being thrown together in households all across Korea, as common and expected as finding chips and salsa at your local Mexican restaurant or PB&J in a child's lunchbox. Who knew my seemingly exotic lunch plans would result me feeling a bit of a foodie kinship from afar? Would it taste anything like Chinese fried rice? Would I like it? Are these the flavors that remind someone of lunch at grandma's house or an afternoon snack?