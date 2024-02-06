Kids from 6 to 15 savor moments at National Spelling Bee

OXON HILL, Md. -- The Scripps National Spelling Bee weeded out the field to the truly elite spellers during Wednesday's grueling preliminary rounds. Each of the 291 spellers got the opportunity to spell two words onstage.

Those who didn't misspell a word were at the mercy of their score on a written spelling and vocabulary test they took Tuesday, with the top 50 advancing to Thursday's finals.

Here are some memorable moments from Wednesday's action:

Youngest speller

Six-year-old Edith Fuller of Tulsa, Oklahoma, had to spell words just as difficult as those everyone else faced in the National Spelling Bee.

Will Lourcey, 14, of Fort Worth, Texas, celebrates after spelling his first word correctly Wednesday in the 90th Scripps National Spelling Bee in Oxon Hill, Maryland. Jacquelyn Martin ~ Associated Press

But she received one accommodation to her tender age.

Spellers were assigned numbers in a random drawing this year, and Edith, the youngest speller in the history of a competition that allows kids up to age 15, got No. 290 -- making her the second-to-last speller to reach the microphone.

When her group of spellers took the stage, Edith was conspicuously absent, her seat empty.

She arrived more than halfway through the two-hour round and sat with her feet dangling over the edge of the chair.

Her parents got permission from Scripps to let Edith spend some of her time offstage while waiting to spell.

"A 6-year-old sitting in one place, not interacting with anybody for two hours, is the equivalent of torture," said her father, Justin Fuller. "The spelling bee, the people who are running it, are very sensitive to special needs all across the spectrum, and this request was hastily accommodated."

Added her mother, Annie Fuller: "This is a girl who has difficulty sitting through a Disney movie."

Edith had nowhere to hide during a news conference where she was asked to explain why she likes spelling, list her favorite animals and share stories about the fun times she's had with other spellers.

She offered three- to five-word answers before turning her head shyly away from the microphone.

When she got a follow-up question she didn't understand or care to answer, she just ignored it.

It was a performance reminiscent of an agitated Russell Westbrook, dismissively shooting down reporters at NBA press conferences.

Occasionally, she mumbled a gem.

At one point, apropos of nothing, she mentioned she hoped to invent a new kind of refrigerator.

As for the spelling, she handled that with apparent ease, at least in the first round.

Her word was "nyctinasty," the movement of plants in response to the onset of darkness.

Like the polished spellers who fare best in the bees, she repeated the word several times and calmly asked for the definition and language of origin.