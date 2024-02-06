Kenwood home ... Connection to Civil War, Mark Twain

It was to have been the dream home of the charismatic bootheel Congressman Samuel Caruthers for whom Caruthersville was named. In fact, the home was well under pen and construction of Edwin Branch Deane when Caruthers' life was abruptly ended in 1860 at the age of 40. Caruthers had always admired Ashland, the Kentucky home of Henry Clay, and asked Deane to duplicate it.

Uncompleted, it attracted the interest of Jacob Burrough, lawyer and husband of Deane's niece, Mary E. Deane. After purchasing, they finished the eight spacious rooms of the main house made of thousands of handmade bricks by slaves on property. The upstairs hallway featured large windows through which one could observe the majestic trees and many sloping meadows of sheep. A beautifully crafted barn, stables and brick ice house at the spring were part of the outbuildings.

In his early years, 1854-55, Jacob went to St. Louis to become a journeyman chair maker. While there, he roomed with Samuel Clemens who was a journeyman printer. Clemens admired Burrough for his "wide reading and keen literary judgments." (Mark Twain Encyclopedia, 1993) It also states, Twain used Burrough as a model for Mr. Barrow in "The American Claimant," 1892. More than likely, Clemens visited Burrough's home on his steamboat visits to Cape Girardeau over the years.

During the Battle of Cape Girardeau, the Confederates under Col. Carter were dug into the hill at Kenwood during a barrage of shells and cannonballs from Fort C. During the 1970s, five cannonballs were unearthed in the vicinity.