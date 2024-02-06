All sections
January 30, 2018

Kentucky bourbon distilleries see record number of visitors

Associated Press

FRANKFORT, Ky. -- Bourbon distilleries in Kentucky are reporting a record number of visitors.

A statement from the Kentucky Distillers' Association says nearly 1.2 million people visited distilleries along the Kentucky Bourbon Trail and Kentucky Bourbon Trail Craft Tour last year. That comes on the heels of a milestone in 2016, when visitors made more than 1 million stops at distilleries.

Officials say along with the upswing in visitors, the number of participating distilleries is also increasing with three more added last year and more expected this summer.

Kentucky Distillers' Association president Eric Gregory said it's reflecting a nine-year trend and predicts another banner year for bourbon tourism in 2018.

Community
