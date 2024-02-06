Kenny's Flippin Burgers, located at 238 E. Yoakum St. in Chaffee, Missouri, opened on Aug. 11 this year with a goal of offering great homemade food in a small-town setting.

Jesse Stuart and his wife, Casey, own and operate the restaurant.

"We didn't want to go to a big town," Jesse says. "We wanted to open a small, home-town diner."

The restaurant, which is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday, offers nine unique burgers for customers to choose from.

"We have 'Kenny's Golden Glove,' which is a bacon cheeseburger topped with peanut butter, and we have our 'Holy Cheeseburger,' which has steamed shredded cheese on top of a burger. It can fill a whole plate," Stuart says.

BEN MATTHEWS ~ bmatthews@semissourian.com A fresh cooked Holy Flippin' Cheeseburger sits on a table Sept. 18, 2017 at Kenny's Flippin' Burgers in Chaffee.

Other featured burgers include the "Red Devil Burger," which is topped with Sriracha sauce, pepper jack cheese, and sliced jalapeÃ±os, and the Frisco Burger in which they use Italian bread and top the burger with Swiss cheese, grilled onions and Thousand Island dressing.

The burgers at Kenny's Flippin Burgers are not on the small side.

"All of our patties are a half of a pound of beef, and they are all hand seasoned," Stuart says.

The restaurant also serves what they call "Fry Pies," which are a heaping order of french fries topped with various meats, cheeses and sauces.

"We have what we call 'On a Wing and a Prayer,' which is fries topped with queso cheese and chicken plus ranch and buffalo sauce," Stuart says. "We also serve a 'Poncho Villa,' which is fries topped with queso cheese, chili and shredded cheese."

BEN MATTHEWS ~ bmatthews@semissourian.com Fred "Coach" Flook eats chicken nuggets Sept. 18, 2017 at Kenny's Flippin' Burgers in Chaffee.

The desserts, which are always homemade according to Stuart, include a selection of fruit pies plus a different specialty pie every day.

"We always have cherry, apple, blueberry and peach pie every day," he says. "And then we'll offer something like our peanut butter and M&M pie or our Oreo cheesecake pie."